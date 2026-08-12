From vibrant kurtis and elegant sarees to pastel coats and everyday denim, Sudha’s wardrobe offers plenty of easy fashion inspiration.

Loved the style of Sudha aka Vedika Pinto from Musafir Cafe? Here’s how to recreate her effortlessly chic looks

The portrayal of Vedika Pinto as Sudha in Musafir Cafe has not only brought the character to life but also offered plenty of fashion inspiration. From colourful co-ords and traditional sarees to oversized coats and relaxed separates, Sudha’s wardrobe strikes a balance between youthful charm and understated sophistication.

Loved the style of Sudha aka Vedika Pinto from Musafir Cafe? Here’s how to recreate her effortlessly chic looks

What makes her on-screen style particularly relatable is its versatility. Her looks move seamlessly from everyday casual dressing to occasion-ready ensembles, with simple silhouettes, playful colours and easy layering forming the foundation. Here’s a look at some of Sudha’s standout fashion moments and how you can recreate them.

1. The Playful Kurti

Sudha’s vibrant kurti look reflects the character’s youthful and carefree personality. The colourful ensemble adds visual interest without appearing overly styled, making it an easy option for everyday dressing.

How to recreate it - Look for contemporary kurtis from LIVA and pair them with a sling bag and minimal accessories. The key is to let the colours and silhouette do the talking while keeping the rest of the look understated.

2. The Elegant Maroon Saree

Sudha’s maroon saree brings traditional elegance into her wardrobe. The rich hue and delicate detailing create a sophisticated look that can work for festive occasions as well as intimate celebrations.

How to recreate it - Navyasa by LIVA offers contemporary saree options that can help recreate the same modern ethnic aesthetic. Keep the jewellery refined and opt for subtle styling to retain the understated appeal.

3. The Powder-Blue Overcoat

A powder-blue overcoat instantly elevates one of Sudha’s more relaxed looks. Worn over a simple white top and denim, the pastel layer adds polish without making the outfit feel formal.

How to recreate it - Pick a pastel overcoat from H&M and layer it over a white tank top with jeans and sneakers. The combination works particularly well for a casual city look.

4. The Classic Jeans and Top

Sometimes, Sudha’s most effective looks are also her simplest. Her jeans-and-top combinations have an easy, youthful quality that makes them practical for everyday wear.

How to recreate it - Start with a pair of classic Levi’s jeans and team them with a simple top from Vero Moda. Add sneakers and minimal accessories to complete the relaxed look.

5. The Cosy Charcoal Coat

Sudha’s charcoal coat introduces a more sophisticated element to her wardrobe. The muted shade works well with layered separates and gives the outfit a polished, winter-ready finish.

How to recreate it - Zara’s collection of coats can be a starting point for a similar look. Layer a charcoal coat over a printed top and denim, then finish with boots for an elevated cold-weather ensemble.

6. The Dusty-Pink Overshirt

The dusty-pink overshirt adds a softer, youthful element to Sudha’s style. Its relaxed silhouette keeps the outfit casual, while the pastel shade gives it a feminine touch.

How to recreate it - A similar layer from The Souled Store can be paired with a basic tee, denim and casual footwear. The combination works for relaxed outings while keeping the look visually interesting.

7. The Art of Effortless Layering

One of the most noticeable elements of Sudha’s wardrobe is her approach to layering. Whether it is a statement coat, pastel overshirt or another outer layer, she often uses one standout piece to transform a relatively simple outfit.

How to recreate it - Build a collection of versatile layers in pastel, neutral and muted shades. Pair them with wardrobe staples such as denim, basic tops and comfortable footwear. This allows the outfit to feel put together without appearing overly styled.

Sudha’s style is all about keeping it easy

From colourful co-ords and traditional sarees to denim, oversized coats and pastel layers, Sudha’s Musafir Cafe wardrobe demonstrates how everyday fashion can remain stylish without becoming complicated. Her looks rely on wearable silhouettes, interesting colours and uncomplicated layering, making them relatively easy to adapt for real-life wardrobes.

Whether you prefer ethnic wear or casual separates, Sudha’s fashion choices offer plenty of ideas to experiment with while adding a personal touch to each look.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Pinto reveals Musafir Cafe has made her realise she has a “very generic face”; says, “Men say I look like their ex-girlfriend”

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