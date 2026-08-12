Did Shilpa Shirodkar confirm her casting in Malamaal Weekly 2 during her X banter with Paresh Rawal?

Bollywood Hungama recently exclusively reported about Shilpa Shirodkar’s casting in Malamaal Weekly 2. Following this, a social media exchange a while back seems to confirm her casting in the comic caper.

Did Shilpa Shirodkar confirm her casting in Malamaal Weekly 2 during her X banter with Paresh Rawal?

Paresh Rawal, who is confirmed to return for Malamaal Weekly 2, recently shared a cryptic post about Goddess Lakshmi, wealth and the importance of wisdom. He wrote, “माता लक्ष्मी चंचल हैं, वो कभी एक जगह नही टिकती, और उनका उल्लू पर सवार होना हमें सिखाता है—सिर्फ़ ‘मालामाल’ होना काफ़ी नहीं है, थोड़ी बुद्धि और विवेक भी ज़रूरी है, वरना पैसा आते ही इंसान, पैसा संभालने के बजाय, खुद ही उल्लू बन जाता है।”

Shilpa Shirodkar responded to the post, seemingly dropping another hint about her association with the film. She wrote, “मालामाल वाली बात तो मुझे भी पसंद आई… आगे बताइए 👀😂”

मालामाल वाली बात तो मुझे भी पसंद आई… आगे बताइए 👀😂 — Shilpa shirodkar (@Shilpashirodkr) August 12, 2026

Shilpa's response comes shortly after news of her casting in Malamaal Weekly 2, and the playful reference to "Malamaal" has only added to the buzz around her return to Hindi cinema.

However, another reply has caught attention. Elvish Yadav responded to Paresh Rawal's post with, “Ek dum sahi baat❤️.” While the comment by itself does not confirm his involvement in the film, its timing and the ongoing casting developments have led to speculation about whether the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner could be among the other actors being considered for key roles in Malamaal Weekly 2.

At present, there is no official confirmation that Elvish Yadav has been signed for Malamaal Weekly 2. His comment on Paresh Rawal's post could simply be a reaction to the veteran actor's message.

Bollywood Hungama was the first to report in February 2026 that Malamaal Weekly 2 was in development. In April, this publication exclusively revealed that Amit Joshi, who directed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, had been brought on board to direct the comic caper.

Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra had joined the cast.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shirodkar makes GRAND Bollywood comeback after 26 YEARS with Malamaal Weekly 2

More Pages: Malamaal Weekly 2 Box Office Collection

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