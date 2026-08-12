The Star Plus quiz show will test contestants on common sense rather than specialised knowledge when it premieres on September 5.

Anil Kapoor is set to host Star Plus’ upcoming quiz game show India Ke Top 1%, which will introduce a format centred on common sense rather than conventional general knowledge. The show will feature 100 players competing simultaneously, with each contestant beginning the game with Rs. 1 lakh.

Anil Kapoor reveals India Ke Top 1% format: 100 players start with Rs.1 lakh each, prize pot can reach Rs. 1 crore

Explaining the format, Anil Kapoor revealed that the contestants will face 13 questions, with the money they lose on incorrect answers being transferred to a common prize pot. Depending on the number of wrong answers throughout the game, the prize pot can eventually reach Rs. 1 crore. Talking about the show’s format, Anil Kapoor said, "I am bringing India's biggest game show, India Ke Top 1%. To win in this show, you need just one thing: COMMON SENSE. Here's how it works - I will present 13 questions in front of you, all of them based on common sense. Each question will be answered by the players sitting in the studio - not one, not two, but 100 players at once. Every player will get Rs. 1 lakh at the start of the game. As the players give wrong answers to the 13 questions, their Rs. 1 lakh will keep getting transferred to our prize pot. By the end of the 13 questions, this prize pot can reach up to Rs. 1 crore."

The format will also allow viewers to participate from home while the contestants compete in the studio. Kapoor highlighted this interactive element, saying, "And that's not all! While the players play in the studio, you can also play sitting at home. Finally, there's a platform that rewards you for common sense, and all of India is invited to play!"

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Unlike quiz formats that rely heavily on specialised knowledge or extensive preparation, India Ke Top 1% is positioned around questions that test a contestant’s ability to apply common sense. The simultaneous participation of 100 players is another key element of the format, with every incorrect response potentially adding to the overall prize pool.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show marks the actor’s foray into a format where the emphasis is placed on quick thinking and everyday reasoning. The interactive component is also expected to extend the game beyond the studio, allowing viewers to participate from home.

India Ke Top 1% is scheduled to premiere on September 5, 2026, on Star Plus and will also stream on JioHotstar.

Also Read: India Ke Top 1%, hosted by Anil Kapoor, to premiere on September 5; actor says, “It will surprise you and keep you on your toes”

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