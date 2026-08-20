Randeep Hooda turned 50 on Thursday, and his wife, actress Lin Laishram, marked the occasion with a heartfelt birthday post. Calling him “Nyomica ke Papa,” Lin shared a collection of unseen pictures and videos featuring Randeep, their daughter Nyomica and their furry companions.

Lin Laishram wishes Randeep Hooda on 50th birthday with unseen moments; watch

In her birthday message, Lin wished Randeep a life filled with happiness, travel and memorable experiences. “Happy birthday to Nyomica ke Papa, May your ice cream bowl always be bottomless and may you never have to count the calories. May there be many more homes in jungles, farms to wander through and adventures in every corner of the world," she wrote.

Lin further shared her wishes for Randeep, highlighting his curiosity and enthusiasm. “May you never lose that beautiful innocence or that edge, curiosity and enthusiasm that makes you, you. May your life always be filled with abundance, good friends, happy family, laughter and lots of love. Here’s to all the places we’ve been, all the memories we’ve made, and all the places still waiting for us. I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

Randeep and Lin first met through veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Their relationship grew over time, and the couple began living together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The couple got married on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur. They welcomed their daughter Nyomica in March. Randeep had earlier shared that their daughter was born on his father’s birthday, making the day particularly meaningful for the family.

On the work front, Randeep is set to appear in Eetha alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is inspired by the life of one of India’s earliest Tamasha/Lavni dancers and explores a culturally rooted story.

He will also headline the epic war drama Operation Khukri. Randeep has secured the official movie rights to Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, written by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia. The film will depict the events of 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, followed by a high-risk rescue operation.

Also Read : Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram reveal daughter’s name ‘Nyomica’ on one-month milestone

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