Leica India hosted an exclusive evening with photographer Steve McCurry at The St. Regis Mumbai, marking the brand’s continued presence in the country following the launch of its stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The event brought together photographers, creators, artists and members of the creative community for a conversation on photography, storytelling and human connection.

Leica India hosts Steve McCurry for an exclusive conversation with Kabir Khan; Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap also graced the occasion

The evening featured a conversation between McCurry and filmmaker Kabir Khan, exploring McCurry’s four-decade career and the stories behind several of his photographs. The event was attended by figures from photography, cinema, art and culture, including Leica India brand ambassador Ranveer Brar, along with Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha.

Reflecting on the evening, Kabir Khan said, “Storytelling, whether through cinema or photography, has the power to transcend borders and connect people through emotion. Listening to Steve speak about the journeys behind his images was both inspiring and a reminder that the most memorable stories are often the simplest and the most human.”

Speaking at the event, Steve McCurry said, “Photography has always been about people and the stories they carry. Every image is an opportunity to preserve a moment that may never exist again. It has been wonderful to engage with India’s passionate photography community and share experiences that continue to shape my journey behind the camera.”

McCurry’s visit is part of Leica India’s ongoing efforts to bring the country’s creative community closer to leading photographers from around the world, as the brand continues to mark its presence in the Indian market through such engagements.

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