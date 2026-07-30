The home and lifestyle brand’s latest festive campaign uses humour and a playful sibling dynamic to showcase its Rakhi collection.

Home, lifestyle, and kitchenware brand Nestasia has unveiled its new Raksha Bandhan campaign, 'Gifts So Good, You'd Hate Gifting Them', introducing a light-hearted take on festive gifting. As part of the campaign, the brand has also collaborated with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who features in its digital promotions highlighting the Raksha Bandhan collection.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni teams up with Nestasia for Raksha Bandhan campaign built around sibling gifting

The campaign revolves around a humorous concept in which a sister, after carefully selecting gifts for her brother, finds herself wanting them back because of how appealing they are. The narrative aims to capture the playful banter that often defines sibling relationships while presenting gifting ideas for the festive season.

Extending the campaign beyond the film, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joins the initiative through a series of Instagram collaborations, where she explores products from Nestasia's Raksha Bandhan collection and is seen picking out a few favourites for herself, echoing the central theme of the campaign.

Speaking about the idea behind the campaign, Aditi M Agrawal, Co-founder, Nestasia, said, "Every Raksha Bandhan, people spend a lot of time choosing gifts that feel personal and memorable. We wanted to build a campaign around the moment you've found that perfect gift and think, 'Maybe I should pick one for myself too before I give it away.' That simple, relatable insight became the inspiration for our heist film. It's playful, unexpected, and rooted in the kind of sibling chemistry we all recognize. At the same time, it allowed us to showcase our Rakhi gifting collection in a way that feels authentic, entertaining, and true to the joy of the festival."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)



The campaign showcases a curated range of Raksha Bandhan gifts, including home décor, serveware, kitchenware, drinkware, organisers, and other lifestyle products. Rather than presenting the collection through a conventional product-focused advertisement, the film incorporates the items into an everyday sibling interaction, using storytelling to highlight their appeal.

According to the brand, the campaign reflects its continued emphasis on narrative-driven marketing, with the products integrated naturally into the storyline instead of serving as the sole focus of the film. The concept also seeks to highlight the emotional and nostalgic aspects associated with Raksha Bandhan through a humorous lens.

Over the years, Nestasia has collaborated with several personalities as part of its festive and lifestyle campaigns, including Sanya Malhotra and siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. With the addition of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the brand continues to build its festive campaigns around familiar relationships and everyday moments, aiming to connect with audiences through relatable storytelling during the Raksha Bandhan season.

Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes mother Neetu Singh on her 68th birthday with heartfelt note

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