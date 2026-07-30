After Paatal Lok and Berlin, Ishwak Singh embraces romance in Sarvagunn Sampann; says, “This felt like a refreshing shift”

Known for acclaimed performances in Paatal Lok, Rocket Boys, Berlin and Raanjhanaa, Ishwak Singh is set to showcase a new side of himself in Maddock Films’ upcoming feature Sarvagunn Sampann, where he stars opposite Vaani Kapoor.

After Paatal Lok and Berlin, Ishwak Singh embraces romance in Sarvagunn Sampann; says, “This felt like a refreshing shift”

In a departure from the intense and layered characters he is known for, Ishwak will be seen as a simple, honest and hopelessly romantic heartland boy.

A source close to the project said, “Ishwak Singh has consistently surprised audiences with his choice of roles, but Sarvagunn Sampann will unveil a new facet of his personality on screen. His innocence and emotional sincerity make him instantly relatable, while the film’s quirky premise promises a blend of humour, romance and a thought-provoking narrative.”

Sharing what drew him to the role, Ishwak said, “What attracted me to Sarvagunn Sampann was the simplicity of the character. After exploring different shades through my previous roles, this felt like a refreshing shift, playing someone who is rooted and approaches life and love with a certain old-world sincerity.”

The actor added, “I feel I am at a very exciting phase in my career right now, where every project is allowing me to discover something new as an actor. Whether it is Sarvagunn Sampann, Janaadesh, Gandhari or What Remains, each story belongs to a different world and brings a different challenge.”

Directed by Sonali Rattan Deshmukh, Sarvagunn Sampann explores themes of identity, self-acceptance and societal expectations. The film marks Ishwak’s first on-screen pairing with Vaani Kapoor and is part of ZEE5’s upcoming Hindi content slate in collaboration with Maddock Films.

Ishwak also has a slate of upcoming projects, including Prakash Jha’s Janaadesh, Devashish Makhija’s Gandhari alongside Taapsee Pannu, and Gaurav Madan’s independent feature What Remains.

Also Read: Paatal Lok turns 5: Ishwak Singh thanks fans for love in a heartfelt Instagram post!

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