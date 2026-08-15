As India marks its 80th Independence Day, actor Kunal Kapoor has reflected on Rang De Basanti, one of the most memorable films of his career. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the 2006 film featured Kapoor as Aslam Khan, as well as freedom fighter Ashfaqulla Khan, and continues to be remembered for its themes of patriotism, friendship and responsibility. Nearly two decades after its release, Kapoor recalled how the making of Rang De Basanti did not initially feel like a conventional film shoot. According to the actor, the camaraderie among the cast and the team's belief in the story made the experience feel natural.

Kunal Kapoor looks back at Rang De Basanti on 80th Independence Day: “The idea of responsibility has aged well”

“Rang De Basanti didn’t feel like a film while we were making it. It felt like hanging out with friends, making something you really enjoy and believe in. Nobody knew it would still resonate so much, 20 years later,” he said.

The film went on to become an important part of Hindi cinema's conversation around young people, patriotism and civic responsibility. Kapoor's performance as Aslam brought a quieter dimension to the group of friends at the centre of the story.

Looking back, the actor said it was not simply the rebellious nature of his character that stayed with him. Instead, it was the film's larger message about an individual's responsibility towards the country. “What stayed with me wasn’t the anger or rebelliousness. It was the idea that the country isn’t something you inherit, it’s something you’re responsible for. That’s aged well,” Kapoor said.

Kunal Kapoor on what independence means to him

While Independence Day is often marked by public celebrations and patriotic events, Kapoor said he plans to observe the occasion in a relatively simple way this year. “No grand plans this year. There’s a flag hoisting in the complex, which is always lovely. Family in the day, back at work by evening,” he shared.

For Kapoor, however, the idea of independence extends beyond the historical context of India's freedom. He believes it also involves being able to make personal choices and live according to one's own convictions. “Independence to me is doing what you believe in, even when you’re not sure how it’ll be received. Not just as a country but also as a person. To be able to live in a way that’s most authentic to you,” the actor said.

Kapoor's association with stories rooted in Indian history and mythology will continue with his next project. He will be seen as Lord Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic Ramayana: Part 1, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Also Read: Siddharth on starring in Operation Safed Sagar after Rang De Basanti; says, “The universe keeps picking me”

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