Siddharth on starring in Operation Safed Sagar after Rang De Basanti; says, “The universe keeps picking me”

Actor Siddharth is set to portray Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in the upcoming drama series Operation Safed Sagar, which premieres on August 7 on Netflix.

Siddharth on starring in Operation Safed Sagar after Rang De Basanti; says, “The universe keeps picking me”

The role comes 20 years after the actor portrayed Bhagat Singh and Karan Singhania in the 2006 feature film Rang De Basanti.

Reflecting on his casting in the new series, Siddharth said, “20 years ago, I got cast as Bhagat Singh and Karan Singhania in Rang De Basanti. 20 years later, I get cast as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Operation Safed Sagar. I must have done something somewhere that the universe keeps picking me to give me this kind of stuff.”

The actor noted that he did not actively seek out the role, expressing patience regarding his selection of projects over the years.

Siddharth continued, “I never went and asked for these roles. Someone somewhere really likes me. That’s why I can’t complain. I’m happy to say ‘no’ to things or even wait for a decade or so for a project like Operation Safed Sagar. And it’s not like I’m not working. I’m working every year. I make films everywhere in some language or the other.”

Directed by Oni Sen, the series is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films. The ensemble cast features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi as the project readies for its premiere on August 7.

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