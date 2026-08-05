Almost a week is left for the release of Batwara 1947 and the promotions are already becoming a talking point. After launching the trailer in Mumbai, the team of the film travelled to Jaipur, where they promoted the film at the iconic cinema hall, Raj Mandir. A few days later, they travelled to Patna and pictures and videos from there were also widely consumed. On August 4, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Rajkumar Santoshi interacted with the media in Mumbai before flying to Ahmedabad. And now, Bollywood Hungama has learned that this coming weekend, the team of Batwara 1947 is set to surprise the audience with an appearance on the small screen.

SCOOP: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol expected to join Amitabh Bachchan for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’s grand premiere

According to strong industry buzz, Batwara 1947’s lead actor, Sunny Deol, and producer Aamir Khan are expected to join Amitabh Bachchan on Season 18 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The much-loved game show’s new season begins on Monday, August 10, and both stars are expected to grace the opening episode.

An industry insider commented, “Aamir Khan has largely stayed away from the promotions of Batwara 1947, letting Sunny Deol and others take centre stage. But it seems Aamir saved his appearance for the best. Seeing him and Sunny together with Amitabh Bachchan will be a win-win for both the film and the TV show. Batwara 1947 will get a promotional boost, while the appearance of the two stars will ensure the new season of KBC begins with a bang.”

Batwara 1947’s final cut screened

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has learned that a screening of Batwara 1947 was held on August 4. While several trial screenings had taken place earlier, this was reportedly a screening of the film’s final cut. We have also accessed an exclusive picture in which Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi can be seen posing with producers Tutu Sharma and writer-director Rumy Jafry after watching the film.

Also Read: Kanikka Kapur REACTS to Kiara Advani comparisons after Batwara 1947 poster goes viral: “I laugh it off now”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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