Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated the Hindu festival of Teej with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her residence. Kangana shared a series of pictures from the celebrations on social media, offering a glimpse of her “pehli Teej” and the festivities she enjoyed with the Delhi CM and other women.

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpses from her first Teej celebration at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s residence; see pics

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, “Meri pehli Teej ka tyohaar, Rekha didi ke ghar pe, sach mein ek badi bahen ka payaar aur dular bilkul ghar jaisa apnapan. Sabko teej ki anek shubhkamnaein.”

In the photographs, Kangana can be seen joining a group of women who had gathered at Rekha Gupta’s home to celebrate Teej. The actress was seen dancing alongside the Delhi CM and other guests. In another picture, Kangana and Rekha Gupta were seen sitting together on a decorated swing while enjoying the festive celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana also participated in other traditional activities during the gathering. She was seen getting mehndi applied to her hands and posing with the women present at the event. In her social media caption, Kangana referred to Rekha Gupta as her “badi behen” and extended Teej greetings to people across the country.

Kangana Ranaut’s Teej Look

For the occasion, Kangana opted for a vibrant traditional ensemble. She wore a green silk saree featuring an orange-peach pallu decorated with floral and nature-inspired motifs. The saree was completed with a contrasting pink-toned border, giving her festive look a colourful appearance.

She paired the saree with a choker necklace, matching earrings and stacked bangles. A small red bindi completed her traditional look, while she kept her hair neatly styled in a sleek, pulled-back updo.

Kangana has recently been in the news for her political statements. The BJP MP from Mandi faced criticism over her remarks about Gen Z protesters. She also recently hit back at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, calling him a “lomdi.”

On the professional front, Kangana is set to reunite with R Madhavan for an upcoming psychological thriller. The film will bring the actors together on screen again after Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She has also wrapped up the shoot of Queen 2. Her most recent release was Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is set to premiere on OTT.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut calls Naseeruddin Shah “lomdi” after Piyush Mishra questions his ‘dog’ remark: “Loyalty and cuteness is so rare”

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