Indrajit Lankesh calls Jai Hind Jai Sindh his “best work so far” ahead of October release: “I believe directors are like wine, the more films you make, the more you mature”

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jai Hind Jai Sindh: A Love Story, which he describes as one of the most ambitious projects of his career. The director believes the film reflects the experience and maturity he has gained over the years as a filmmaker.

Indrajit Lankesh calls Jai Hind Jai Sindh his “best work so far” ahead of October release: “I believe directors are like wine, the more films you make, the more you mature”

Speaking about the project, Lankesh called it his “best work so far” and said the film brings together romance, history, family and the emotional impact of Partition. “I personally feel this is my best work so far. I believe directors are like wine, the more films you make, the more you mature. And I think Jai Hind Jai Sindh is a reflection of that maturity,” said Lankesh.

The filmmaker has directed around 13–14 films in the South and has also spent considerable time working in journalism, including investigative journalism. Lankesh says he does not believe in directing a film every year simply to maintain a regular release schedule. Instead, he prefers to take up a project when he comes across a story that he genuinely wants to tell.

At the centre of Jai Hind Jai Sindh is a contemporary love story involving two young people. The narrative is set against the backdrop of Partition and explores how the memories and experiences of one generation continue to influence the next. The film connects the younger generation with the stories of their grandparents, bringing together personal relationships and historical memories.

Produced by Sammy Nanwani under Sammy’s Entertainment, the film features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Vikram Kochhar, Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Indira Tiwari, Upasana Singh, Ehsan Khan, Pooja Katyal, Ajit Shidhaye, Ankiith Arora, Rajveer Singh, Nanak Singh, Kartikey Malviya, Fatima Ayesha Khan and Garima Agarwal. Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats will be introduced with the film.

Jai Hind Jai Sindh: A Love Story is scheduled to have a Pan-India theatrical release in October 2026. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Also Read : Jai Hind Jai Sindh to release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu in October 2026

More Pages: Jai Hind Jai Sindh Box Office Collection

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