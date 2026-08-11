Kangana Ranaut hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over his ‘dog’ remark after Piyush Mishra questioned the actor amid the ongoing debate over the Jharkhand protests.

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has joined the ongoing exchange involving veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and actor Piyush Mishra over comments on celebrities and their response to protests. Kangana took a direct swipe at Shah on Tuesday, August 11, after Mishra questioned the veteran actor's earlier remarks about the film industry's silence on public issues.

Kangana Ranaut calls Naseeruddin Shah “lomdi” after Piyush Mishra questions his ‘dog’ remark: “Loyalty and cuteness is so rare”

The latest controversy traces back to comments Shah made in an earlier interview with The Wire, in which he spoke about celebrities choosing when to speak on protests. Shah had said, “Celebrities will speak when their conscience tells them to do so. There's a saying that a dog with a bone in its mouth cannot bark. As soon as the bone falls from its mouth or its teeth break, then it will bark.”

The remark has now resurfaced amid the ongoing debate around student protests in Jharkhand. Piyush Mishra recently addressed Shah's statement and questioned the veteran actor over his position. Kangana subsequently responded to the controversy through a strongly worded social media post.

Kangana said that while everyone may be loyal to someone or something, she takes pride in standing by the country she belongs to. Taking a direct dig at Shah, she wrote, “Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padosi desh ke liye hain. P.s In today's time, it's a compliment for humans to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. Rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin.”

Notably, Shah has also publicly expressed support for student protesters in the past. In July 2026, he shared a video expressing solidarity with students and criticised the crackdown against protesters, saying that he continued to have hope in the country's youth.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata director Manoj Tapadia speaks on showing patriotism without jingoism ahead of OTT release of Kangana Ranaut starrer on August 14; says, “You can love your country quietly”

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