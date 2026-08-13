Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak has reached a significant milestone by completing 400 episodes. Actress Niharika Chouksey, who plays Anu in the show, has reflected on her journey so far, discussing her character’s evolution, her relationship with Aryavardhan and some of the storylines that have proved particularly challenging for her as an actor.

Niharika Chouksey reflects on Anu’s transformation as Tumm Se Tumm Tak completes 400 episodes: “It has been emotionally demanding but deeply satisfying”

Anu’s transformation from an innocent and trusting young woman into someone who is more aware and willing to stand up for herself has been an important part of the show. For Niharika, the phase in which Anu begins questioning the mysteries surrounding her past remains particularly significant.

Talking about the phase of Anu’s journey that is closest to her heart, Niharika says, “It has to be the transition phase where she starts questioning the mysteries around her and decides to look for the truth. Initially, Anu was this incredibly innocent, trusting girl who saw the world through rose-tinted glasses. But when the layers of the past started unfolding, she had to find her inner strength. Playing that shift—where she is torn between her love and the shocking reality—has been emotionally demanding but deeply satisfying as an actor. It showed her resilience, and that is closest to my heart.”

On the show completing 400 episodes, the actress expressed gratitude towards the team and the audience. She shares, “Pure gratitude and a bit of disbelief! It feels like just yesterday we were shooting the promo and wondering how the audience would react to a mature love story like ours. Reaching 400 episodes in today’s times, where content changes so rapidly, is a massive validation. My very first reaction was to thank the universe, our amazing director, Prateek sir, and the entire crew because this milestone is a collective labor of love.”

Niharika also spoke about how Anu has changed since the beginning of the show. She explains, “Anu has grown from a protected, simple girl into a woman of immense substance. In the first episode, she was guided entirely by her heart and family values. Today, while her core goodness remains untouched, she has learned to stand her ground. She has faced betrayal, societal judgment, and complex emotional manipulation. This journey has forced her to grow up quickly, making her much more observant, mature, and fiercely protective of her own dignity.”

Anu and Aryavardhan, played by Sharad Kelkar, share an unconventional relationship that has remained central to the narrative. Discussing their bond, Niharika says, “I think it is the sheer unconventionality balanced with raw emotional honesty. On paper, they come from two completely different worlds and generations. But when they are together, the age gap fades away because their connection is built on deep respect, vulnerability, and an intense emotional pull. Working with Sharad [Kelkar] sir is fantastic because he brings so much gravity to Aryavardhan, which naturally helps me elevate Anu’s reactions. The audience sees that effortless chemistry and the purity of their love despite all the chaos around them.”

Among the tracks that have challenged her, Niharika singled out the Rajnandini past revelation track. She recalls, “The entire Rajnandini past revelation track was an absolute rollercoaster. There were sequences where Anu had to process layers of deception while keeping a calm exterior, and those internal conflicts are always the hardest to portray. One specific scene where she confronts her own doubts in front of the mirror stands out to me. It required a lot of emotional control and crying without over-dramatizing it. It drained me completely that day, but when I saw the final cut and the love it received from fans, it instantly became my absolute favourite.”

As Tumm Se Tumm Tak reaches 400 episodes, Niharika also thanked viewers for their continued support. She says, “A massive, heartfelt thank you to every single one of you! Your edits, your letters, your daily feedback, and the way you look out for Anu as if she is a member of your own family means the world to me. You have accepted our show and this unconventional love story with open arms. We shoot long hours to bring these characters to life, and your love is the fuel that keeps us going. Please keep watching, because Anu’s journey is far from over, and the upcoming twists are going to be wild!”

Also Read: Sharad Kelkar says, “Tum Se Tum Tak felt like the perfect choice” as he returns to TV after 8 years

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