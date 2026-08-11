From watching matches in sharp suits to enjoying pizzas and a salon session, Arjun gives fans a peek into his recent London getaway.

Arjun Kapoor has given fans a glimpse into his recent summer getaway in London, sharing moments from his trip with sister Janhvi Kapoor, friends and close ones. The actor took to Instagram to post a carousel featuring snapshots from his time in the English capital, offering glimpses of everything from food outings and sporting events to family time.

Arjun Kapoor shares glimpses of his London summer with Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and friends; says “An innings of London summer”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



In the series of photographs, Arjun can be seen dressed in suits while attending matches during his London visit. The actor also shared pictures of himself enjoying food, including pizzas, as well as moments from his time around the city. One of the highlights of the carousel was a photograph featuring Arjun with actor Saif Ali Khan, whom he happened to meet during the trip.

Arjun also included a glimpse of his sister Janhvi Kapoor, who accompanied him during the London vacation. The actor's carousel further featured a video from a salon, where he was seen getting his hair styled. Sharing the collection of memories on Instagram, Arjun captioned the post, “An innings of London Summer. Clocked it,” along with multiple emojis.

The post prompted reactions from several members of the Kapoor family. His cousin Shanaya Kapoor appeared excited about the actor's London updates and responded with multiple heart emojis. She also expressed her happiness about Arjun visiting the HMV studio during his trip. Khushi Kapoor also joined the conversation in the comments section. Janhvi, who was part of Arjun's London trip, left a playful comment on the post, writing, “That cooooookie.”

Arjun's London holiday comes amid a busy period for the actor, who continues to balance his professional commitments with personal time. His recent social media post offered a look at his travel itinerary while also bringing together glimpses of his interactions with family and friends.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also starred Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor continues to have projects in the pipeline, while his latest Instagram post has given followers a glimpse into how he spent his summer away from the film sets.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor gets emotional about Anshula Kapoor’s wedding, says, “I thought I was prepared for this”

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