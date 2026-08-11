It has been a month since actress Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma got married in an intimate ceremony. While pictures and glimpses from their wedding celebrations offered a dreamy look at the occasion, Akansha has now opened up about the unexpected challenges that unfolded just before her big day.

Akansha Ranjan reveals the last-minute chaos behind her wedding day: “A last-minute venue change, no teams in place, a storm sweeping the city”

Taking to social media, the actress shared a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes before the wedding celebrations. According to Akansha, several things did not go as planned, including a last-minute change in the wedding venue. Adding to the uncertainty, there were no teams in place to handle the arrangements, while a storm swept across the city.

Despite the sudden changes and logistical challenges, Akansha revealed that the wedding eventually came together seamlessly. She credited the people around her for stepping in at the right time and helping turn her vision into reality.

She shared, “A last-minute venue change, no teams in place, a storm sweeping the city… and yet, this day turned out to be absolutely perfect. Only because I had the most incredible people by my side.”

The actress also expressed gratitude towards those who helped transform her home into a beautiful setting for the celebrations. From arranging the food and catering to ensuring that the overall experience came together as envisioned, the people around Akansha played an important role in making the intimate affair memorable.

What initially seemed like a stressful beginning ultimately became a celebration that Akansha looks back on fondly. Although the plans changed unexpectedly, the warmth and support of those around her helped ensure that the special occasion remained memorable.

On the work front, Akansha Ranjan, who recently received appreciation for her performances in Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2 and Ikka, is continuing to explore different projects. She will next be seen in an upcoming South project, details of which are currently being kept under wraps.

Also Read : Akansha Ranjan gets candid on her wedding; says, “I can look back at my wedding day forever and make no changes to it”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.