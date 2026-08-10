EXCLUSIVE: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata director Manoj Tapadia speaks on showing patriotism without jingoism ahead of OTT release of Kangana Ranaut starrer on August 14; says, “You can love your country quietly”

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to premiere on Zee 5 on August 14, 2026, ahead of Independence Day. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the Hindi film arrives on the streaming platform during a period when conversations around patriotism and the meaning of serving the nation often take centre stage.

EXCLUSIVE: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata director Manoj Tapadia speaks on showing patriotism without jingoism ahead of OTT release of Kangana Ranaut starrer on August 14; says, “You can love your country quietly”

Ahead of the OTT premiere, Tapadia spoke exclusively about the film's approach to patriotism and the message he hopes audiences, particularly young Indians, take away from the story. According to the filmmaker, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata does not approach patriotism through loud declarations or overt displays of nationalism. Instead, he believes that love for one's country can be expressed through everyday actions and individual contributions to society.

“Patriotism can be displayed without jingoism. For me patriotism is as personal an affair as religion. It's an internal feeling. You don't need to be loud and bombastic. You can love your country quietly and serve it without shouting at the top of your lungs. It's the action that matters, not words,” Tapadia said.

The director added that the film's central idea is rooted in the belief that people can contribute to the country in different ways, irrespective of their profession or position. “This film’s core message, though unsaid is you can show the love for your country from where you are and in whatever capacity you serve the nation,” he added.

Manoj Tapadia on the message for young Indians

With Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata releasing on OTT around Independence Day, Tapadia also spoke about what he expects younger viewers to take away from the film. Rather than describing his hopes, the director expressed confidence that today's youth will understand the film's intent.

“I don't hope, I am sure what message youth will take out. I want them to feel each and everything we have to say. And they will. They are supremely intelligent and aware,” Tapadia said.

The filmmaker also hopes the film encourages conversations beyond the screen, particularly within families and communities. For him, the Independence Day period provides an opportunity to look beyond conventional ideas of heroism and recognise people whose contributions often go unnoticed.

“It's time they discussed selflessness, kindness, humanity, compassion and recognise and talk about the real heroes of our society who remain unsung and undiscovered. Not just discuss but active appreciate their contribution that goes unnoticed. Even in daily life,” he said.

Tapadia further identified the two ideas he wants audiences to carry with them after watching the film. The first is an emotion of gratitude, accompanied by pride in the country and its people.

“One emotion that I want the audience to leave with is: Sense of Gratitude with a deep sense of pride,” he said.

For the director, however, the film's message should ultimately translate into everyday behaviour. He believes that respecting every form of work and the people who perform it should become a regular part of social life. “One action: Dignity of labour should become a way of life,” Tapadia concluded.

With its August 14 premiere, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will reach audiences just ahead of Independence Day.

Also Read: Haunted: Echoes of the Past 3D passes Monday test with Rs. 1.72 cr; collects nearly 2.5 times more than Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

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