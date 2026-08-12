Ishwak Singh opens up on returning to theatre after years; says, “Sometimes, you have to return to where you began”

Ishwak Singh recently returned to the stage with Dario Fo’s Accidental Death of an Anarchist, reconnecting with the theatre roots that shaped his journey as an actor. After spending nearly nine years with Asmita Theatre Group between 2010 and 2019, Singh said stepping back into live performance reminded him of the foundation on which his acting career was built.

Ishwak Singh opens up on returning to theatre after years; says, “Sometimes, you have to return to where you began”

In the play, Singh portrays the Maniac, the protagonist in the politically charged and physically demanding production. Returning to Asmita made the experience particularly meaningful for the actor, who described the performance as both challenging and rewarding.

“In July, I returned to the stage with Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Dario Fo’s politically charged, physically demanding play, with my alma mater, Asmita Theatre Group. I played the Maniac, the protagonist of the play,” he said.

Singh explained that his years in theatre taught him essential aspects of acting, including listening, responding, inhabiting characters and trusting his instincts. However, Accidental Death of an Anarchist demanded a different level of physical and emotional commitment due to its fast pace and intense subject matter.

Although he had returned to theatre once in 2023, Singh said his latest experience made him realise how much he had missed the immediacy of live performances. Unlike films and streaming projects, theatre offers no retakes or opportunities to alter a scene once it has begun.

“There is a freedom on stage that is difficult to replicate anywhere else. There are no retakes. No cuts. No opportunity to go back and do the scene differently. You have to be completely present, and you have to respond to what is happening in the room,” he said.

For Singh, the interaction between performers and audiences remains one of the biggest attractions of theatre. “That exchange between the actor and the audience—the energy travelling back and forth—is perhaps the biggest high I have experienced as an actor. It is immediate, unpredictable and completely alive,” he added.

He also highlighted the creative freedom theatre provides, allowing actors to experiment with gestures, physicality and voice. “For me it is a place where an actor can be free,” Singh said, adding that the stage gives him the opportunity to remain vulnerable, experiment, fail, discover and grow.

Reflecting on his return, Singh said, “Sometimes, you have to return to where you began to discover how much further you can go.” He described being back on stage as “priceless” and concluded, “It felt like coming home.”

On the work front, Singh will next be seen in Maddock Films’ Sarvagun Sampan, opposite Vaani Kapoor. His upcoming projects also include Prakash Jha’s Janaadesh, Devashish Makhija’s Gandhari and Gaurav Madan’s indie feature What Remains.

Also Read : After Paatal Lok and Berlin, Ishwak Singh embraces romance in Sarvagunn Sampann; says, “This felt like a refreshing shift”

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