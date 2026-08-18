Isha Koppikar responds to being called an “andhbhakt”, saying her loyalty is to India, not any political party, while stressing the need to contribute.

Isha Koppikar REACTS to being called “andhbhakt”: “My devotion is not for any political party, but for my country”

Actress Isha Koppikar has responded to being labelled an “andhbhakt”, saying that her sense of allegiance is directed towards India rather than any political party. In a recent Instagram video, the actress spoke about patriotism, national pride and the importance of contributing to the country while maintaining that people can question policies and still place the nation first.

Isha Koppikar REACTS to being called “andhbhakt”: “My devotion is not for any political party, but for my country”

The Kaante actress addressed the debate around her views by distinguishing supporting a country and supporting a political organisation. She said that her understanding of patriotism is rooted in wanting India to progress.

“If loving your country, believing in India, and wanting its progress is devotion, then yes, I am proud to be a devotee, a blind devotee. But my devotion is not for any political party, but for my country, for my India. Nation first. Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it,” she said.

Isha Koppikar says patriotism is about contribution

During the video, Isha also argued that patriotism should extend beyond simply expressing love for one's country. According to the actress, citizens should also think about how they can contribute to the progress of the country. “Be proud of the home you choose. Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country. It is doing something that makes your country better,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar (@isha_konnects)

Isha further used the example of children and their relationship with their parents to explain her perspective. She suggested that instead of constantly focusing on what they have not received, people should also consider what they can contribute.

“See, there are two types of children. One, who counts all their life what their parents have not given and what they have given. And the second, whatever they get, they make it not only their own, but also their parents' life. The difference is not just in circumstances, but in thinking,” she said.

“Instead of asking what the country has given us…”

The actress went on to encourage people to shift their focus from what they expect from the country to what they can do for it. “So why don't we also change our thinking? Instead of asking what the country has given us all the time, why don't we think about what we can give the country, what we can do for the country. Because India is changing, my friend. Now is the time for our thinking to change and we become a part of making a new India,” Isha said.

She also acknowledged the labels being used to describe her views, adding, “So, call me a devotee, call me a blind devotee, call me a nationalist.”

Isha concluded the video by reiterating that her pride in being Indian does not mean she considers herself incapable of questioning things. “I love my India. I believe in my India. Not blindly, but proudly, passionately, and unapologetically. Jai Hind.”

In the caption accompanying the video, she further clarified her position, writing, “If loving India is ‘andhbhakti,’ then I’ll proudly wear the label. Because I can question what feels wrong, appreciate what feels right, and still put my nation above everything.”

Also Read: Isha Koppikar calls out Bollywood’s age bias; says, “A man’s aging is called experience, and a woman’s aging is called a problem”

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