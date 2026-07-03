Isha Koppikar has strongly spoken out against the age-related double standards prevalent in Bollywood, urging people to stop treating aging as a flaw, especially when it comes to women. Sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, the actress questioned why older male actors are often celebrated for romancing women much younger than them on screen, while women continue to face criticism simply for growing older.

Isha Koppikar calls out Bollywood’s age bias; says, “A man’s aging is called experience, and a woman’s aging is called a problem”

Expressing her views, Isha said, “It's very strange, isn't it? A man's aging is called experience, and a woman's aging is called a problem. In movies, we see heroes romancing with girls who are half their age. They become their heroes. That's very normal.”

She further highlighted how women are frequently judged for embracing their individuality as they age. “But if a woman is stylish, expressive, and celebrates her individuality, then she is told, at this age, please behave your age. But the truth is, with time, a woman doesn't become less. She becomes deeper. Her confidence doesn't become louder. It becomes stronger. Her beauty is not just in her face. It is seen in her journey. Wrinkles don't just show her age. They show her struggles,” she added.

Continuing her message, the actress emphasized that every woman inevitably ages and deserves respect at every stage of life. “You can see her healing and her life experience in it. If every woman is blessed with life, she will age. Your mother, your wife, your sister, your daughter, and, one day, you yourself. Everyone ages. So, don't make aging an insult. Respect women at every age. Don't look at their age, but look at their journey. Don't look at their skin, but look at their strength. Understand this. Because there is no expiry date for dignity. And there is no age for confidence. Think about it.”

Accompanying the video, Isha wrote, “The world has spent too long defining beauty by age. Maybe real beauty was never about age in the first place,” along with hashtags promoting confidence, grace and positive body image.

Her remarks have reignited discussions around ageism in the film industry, where older male actors are frequently cast opposite much younger female co-stars in romantic roles, while women often face limited opportunities as they grow older.

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