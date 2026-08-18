Mira Kapoor shares sun-kissed pictures from her Lake Como holiday with Shahid Kapoor, giving fans a glimpse of their La Dolce Vita getaway in Italy.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are making the most of their summer getaway in Italy. The couple is currently holidaying at Lake Como, with Mira giving fans a glimpse of their relaxed escape through a series of pictures shared on social media.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor enjoy La Dolce Vita in Lake Como, see pics!

Mira posted a carousel featuring moments from their time by the scenic Italian lake. Keeping the caption short and in tune with the European setting, she wrote, “La Dolce Vita essentials.”

The photographs capture Mira enjoying a boat ride against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Como. In one of the frames, she is seen soaking up the sunshine in a floral sundress, paired with sunglasses and a sunhat. Her holiday styling keeps the look relaxed and suited to the warm summer setting.

The photo dump also includes a picture of Shahid. The actor is seen shirtless and wearing sunglasses as he poses with Mira on the boat. Looking relaxed, Shahid appears to be enjoying the sunny surroundings and the couple's time away from their busy schedules.

The Lake Como setting adds to the appeal of the photographs, with the couple surrounded by blue waters and mountains. Mira's post also offers a glimpse into the more casual side of their holiday, away from the red carpets and film promotions that usually dominate their public appearances.

Mira Kapoor's ‘La Dolce Vita’ Holiday

Mira's caption, “La Dolce Vita essentials,” reflects the easygoing mood of the getaway. The phrase, which translates to "the sweet life", is often associated with the leisurely Italian lifestyle, and the pictures capture that spirit through boat rides, sunshine and scenic views.

The couple's holiday comes amid a busy period professionally for Shahid. The actor was recently seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is described as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail.

Shahid is also set to return as Sunny in Farzi 2. The actor will reprise his role from the first season of the Prime Video series, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan addresses past rift with Shahid Kapoor; says, “We’ll work together again when we come together”

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