The actor and automobile enthusiast will take to the drift arena at Richardson & Cruddas for the Mumbai edition of the machine culture event.

Actor and automobile enthusiast Imran Khan is set to bring his passion for cars and driving to the drift arena as he joins Royal Enfield’s GRRR Nights × Underground in Mumbai on August 23. The actor will reportedly showcase his drifting skills live at Richardson & Cruddas, adding an automotive spectacle to the upcoming edition of the event.

Imran Khan to showcase his drift skills at Royal Enfield GRRR Nights × Underground in Mumbai on August 23

Imran, who has been known for his interest in automobiles and driving, will not be attending the event merely as a guest. Instead, he is expected to get behind the wheel and participate in the live drift showcase. Royal Enfield has also teased his appearance on social media, giving enthusiasts a glimpse of the actor ahead of the Mumbai event.

The Mumbai edition of GRRR Nights × Underground is being positioned as the biggest edition of the event so far. The event will bring together different aspects of contemporary machine culture, with motorcycles, drift cars, supercars and custom builds forming part of the experience. Along with the display of machines, attendees will also get to witness live action through drift and stunt showcases and drag-focused activities.

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Imran Khan’s participation is expected to add a celebrity dimension to an event that is primarily centred around automotive culture and performance. His appearance also brings together his interest in cars with an opportunity to demonstrate his driving skills in front of a live audience.

Royal Enfield has already built anticipation around the actor’s appearance by sharing a teaser on Instagram. The glimpse has offered fans an indication of what to expect when Imran takes to the drift arena on August 23.

Beyond the automobile and motorcycle-focused activities, the Mumbai edition will also feature a strong music component. Hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut is set to headline the evening with a live performance, bringing music into the larger celebration of machines, performance and underground culture.

The event is expected to run through the day, offering visitors a combination of live action, custom automotive showcases, motorcycles and entertainment. With Imran Khan joining the drift action, his appearance is likely to be one of the highlights for fans who follow both his work and his longstanding interest in automobiles.

Royal Enfield GRRR Nights × Underground will take place in Mumbai at Richardson & Cruddas on August 23, 2026, bringing together automotive enthusiasts, motorcycle culture, live performances and underground machine culture under one roof.

Also Read: Imran Khan opens up on decade-long acting break; says, “My comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is age-appropriate to where I am now”

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