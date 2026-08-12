Celina Sharma teams up with Sonu Nigam for new single ‘Centre of Peace’; says, “Working with him has been a dream come true”

International singer-songwriter Celina Sharma is set to release her new single, ‘Centre of Peace’, featuring veteran Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam. The song will arrive worldwide on August 21, 2026, and will serve as the lead single from Sharma’s upcoming sophomore EP, ‘Chapter 2’, which is scheduled for release on August 28.

Celina Sharma teams up with Sonu Nigam for new single ‘Centre of Peace’; says, “Working with him has been a dream come true”

‘Centre of Peace’ brings together Sharma’s contemporary pop sensibilities with Sonu Nigam’s celebrated vocal style. The track explores themes of healing, self-discovery and inner strength while reflecting on the search for calm during uncertain moments in life. Described as one of Sharma’s most personal and introspective works so far, the song marks the beginning of a new phase in her musical journey.

For Sharma, collaborating with Nigam is a significant milestone. She said, “Working with Sonu Nigam has been a dream come true. I've grown up listening to his music, so creating something together feels incredibly special. ‘Centre of Peace’ is one of the most introspective songs I've written, and I'm so excited for everyone to hear this new chapter of my music.” `

Nigam also spoke about the collaboration, highlighting Sharma’s potential as a young artist. He said, “The whole idea behind the conceptulisation of I Believe Your Music is identifying artistes who have a special spark within and have the ability to shine in the future. Our first release in I Believe Your Music is with a bright young talent called Celina Sharma. She has all the qualities to stand out and make it big in the world of music. I am just a small part of the beautiful song she and her team have created. I wish her all the best.”

At 24, Sharma has already built an international music career. Of Indian, Italian and Maltese descent, she moved from Australia to London at 16 to pursue music full-time. At 17, she became the youngest artist featured on the BBC Asian Network Future Sounds list. She later gained global attention through TikTok and her hit ‘24/7’ with Harris J, which crossed 200 million streams.

Her credits also include the Double Platinum track ‘Lean On’ featuring Emiway Bantai, her 2021 debut EP ‘CECE’, and co-writing ‘Nach Mera Hero’ for Marvel Studios’ Eternals. With ‘Centre of Peace’, Sharma now begins the next chapter of her musical journey alongside Sonu Nigam.

Also Read : Sonu Nigam sings ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’ while undergoing surgery, shares video from operation theatre; watch

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