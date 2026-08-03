Imran Khan opens up on decade-long acting break; says, “My comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is age-appropriate to where I am now”

Imran Khan has broken his silence on the ten years he spent away from acting, describing his upcoming Netflix film as a story that finally matches where he is in life. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor spoke candidly about wrapping his first project since Katti Batti (2015) and what drew him back to the screen.

Imran Khan opens up on decade-long acting break; says, “My comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is age-appropriate to where I am now”

On returning after a decade

“I have just finished shooting a new movie,” Khan said. “It’s my first movie in 10 years and we’re in post-production right now. It’s called Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It’s for Netflix and is scheduled to come out end of this year. It’s a grown-up romantic comedy… age-appropriate to where I am now.”

The remark points to a deliberate shift for the actor, who has chosen not to re-enter the industry with a conventional commercial entertainer. Instead, Khan’s comments suggest he waited for a story that reflected his own personal and professional evolution rather than the youthful, coming-of-age roles that shaped his earlier career.

On working with his co-star

Khan also spoke about sharing screen space with a newer face in the industry. “I’ve just worked with a really great young actor, Gurfateh Pirzada,” he added. “Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It’s the one I simply had to make after 10 years.”

That sense of urgency, of a story he “simply had to make,” runs through both his remarks, hinting at a project he sees as personal rather than merely professional. Khan did not reveal further plot details, keeping the focus on his own journey back to the camera rather than the film itself.

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, directed by Danish Aslam, stars Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada alongside Imran Khan. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Also Read: NEET protest: Imran Khan on fellow actors who prefer to remain apolitical, “If you do not pour your heart into your art, your art has no value”

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