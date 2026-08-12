Amit Rai’s Ohh My Dog continues to draw attention from audiences, with actor Adivi Sesh recently expressing his excitement about watching the film. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share his reaction after hearing positive feedback about the family entertainer.

Adivi Sesh shares excitement for Ohh My Dog: “Can’t wait to watch it!”

Sharing a post about the film, Adivi Sesh wrote, “Hearing brilliant things about this film. Can’t wait to watch it!!! In theatres now!” His message comes as Ohh My Dog continues its theatrical run and gains momentum through word-of-mouth among moviegoers.

The film revolves around the emotional bond between a child and a dog, presenting a heartwarming story aimed at family audiences. Its wholesome narrative and emotional elements have been attracting viewers, with families showing interest in the film during its run in cinemas.

Adivi Sesh’s shoutout has added another layer of attention to the film, as his social media post reflects the growing curiosity surrounding the entertainer. While he has expressed his eagerness to watch the film, his reaction also highlights the positive feedback Ohh My Dog has been receiving from audiences.

Directed by Amit Rai, the film features an ensemble cast including Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah and Vijay Mishra. The movie also features canine performers Oscar and Bruno, along with more than 250 dogs.

With its focus on friendship, emotions and the bond between children and animals, Ohh My Dog is positioned as a family-oriented theatrical release. The film is currently running successfully in cinemas, while positive word-of-mouth continues to bring attention to the movie.

Also Read : Adivi Sesh urges people to help stray animals during monsoon; says, “Compassion is reflected in the small acts of kindness”

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