Guru Randhawa has released his latest track, ‘Marzi’, across major streaming platforms. The high-energy song combines his pop sound with a strong Punjabi influence, presenting a theme of self-belief, determination and creating one’s own path.

Guru Randhawa releases new punjabi anthem ‘Marzi’

The track draws from the popular Punjabi phrase ‘mitran di marji’, which broadly translates to “our wish, our way”. The expression has long been associated with self-determination and confidence. In ‘Marzi’, Randhawa builds on the phrase to create a contemporary anthem about making independent choices and standing by one’s decisions.

A key line in the song ‘where to sit, where to stand, which door to walk through mitran di marji’ underlines its central message. The track focuses on people who choose their own direction instead of waiting for approval, while celebrating ambition, individuality and hard work.

‘Marzi’ also marks a different visual approach for Randhawa. The music video features an action-oriented presentation, with the singer performing intense workout and fight sequences. Rather than relying on multiple featured personalities, the video keeps Randhawa at the centre of the narrative.

The video further expands its scale with a mix of vehicles and action sequences, featuring a vintage Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, heavy-duty trucks, blacked-out Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, fighter jets and a police convoy. Despite the focus on power and success, the narrative remains connected to Randhawa’s journey and his association with his roots.

The lyrics explore themes of confidence, resilience and independence, reflecting the spirit of Punjab. The song also contrasts everyday street expressions such as “bai ji” with the more formal “sir ji”, while emphasising the idea of refusing to compromise on one’s principles. Its steady groove and Punjabi slang complement the track’s assertive theme.

Speaking about the song, Guru Randhawa stated, “This song is about ownership - of your choices, your circle, your story. Punjab doesn’t ask for a seat at the table. We build our own table. This is for everyone who has forged their own path from the ground up, call their own shots and lives life entirely on their own terms.”

Also Read : Guru Randhawa donates Rs 7 lakhs to build 35 flood-proof homes in Assam

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