Disha Patani and Emraan Hashmi have come together on screen for the first time with Awarapan 2, and producer Vishesh Bhatt has now opened up about the casting of the actress. According to Bhatt, it was Disha’s journey as an actor and her personality that made her a suitable choice for the role.

Awarapan 2 producer Vishesh Bhatt speaks on Disha Patani’s casting: “It is a very modern character”

Speaking about bringing Emraan and Disha together, Bhatt said, “It’s interesting to see Emraan and Disha on screen, firstly because I don’t think they’ve been seen together on screen. Disha has a certain body of work. I have seen her in Malang with Mohit, and I met her in 2012 or 2013 when she had just started.”

Bhatt also explained that the character required someone who could bring a contemporary quality to the film. He said Disha’s screen presence and personality suited what the makers had envisioned for the role.

“Over the years, I’ve just felt she has got a very charming face and a personality. From what she was and what we wanted for the role to be, and how this character would play out in the film, she was looking like a very good fit for it,” Bhatt said.

He further pointed out that Disha’s character is deliberately different from the female lead played by Shriya Saran in the original Awarapan. “It is a very modern character, a contemporary character in another country. This character is not Shriya Saran. There is a deliberate contrast,” he added.

The casting also brings a new pairing to the franchise, with Disha sharing screen space with Emraan in the romantic drama. Awarapan 2 is a follow-up to the 2007 film Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Also Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer enters the Rs. 100 cr club in 6 days; becomes the 3rd fastest Rs. 100 cr grosser of 2026

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