TThe actor was recently seen in Operation Safed Sagar, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Siddharth opens up on his acting ethics; says, “I don’t always have to play a hero”

Siddharth is currently receiving attention for his performance in the recently released Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar. Known for making selective choices, the actor recently opened up about his approach to choosing roles and the kind of characters he is willing to portray.

Siddharth opens up on his acting ethics; says, “I don’t always have to play a hero”

Speaking about his ethics as an actor, Siddharth explained that while he is comfortable playing different kinds of characters, he does not want to portray a negative character in a way that makes the audience view him as a hero.

“I am playing a hero who would like to be a real hero, be a good person. If I’m not playing a hero, I’m always an actor. I don’t always have to play a hero. I will not play a bad person and make you think he’s a hero. That happens, then it’s not a Siddharth film,” he says.

The actor also spoke about his stance on certain portrayals in films, particularly item songs involving the objectification of women. Siddharth said he has never been part of such songs and explained that his approach changes when he is deliberately playing a villain.

“I’ve never done item songs where one woman is surrounded by forty men who can do whatever they want with her. If I’m playing a villain, then I can do that because that villain gets brutally murdered and I’m okay with that. I don’t want to be a bad person who wins in the end and makes people want to be him when they go home.”

His comments reflect his preference for roles that allow him to explore characters without presenting harmful behaviour as aspirational. This approach can also be seen in Operation Safed Sagar, where he plays Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in the series centred on the contributions of the Indian Air Force.

Also Read : Late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja’s uncle applauds Siddharth’s performance in Operation Safed Sagar: “Ek jhalak dekhte mujhe laga ki Ajay kahan se aa gaya!”

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