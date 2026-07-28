On the occasion of Guru Purnima, several television personalities reflected on the people who have guided them through life and their careers. Rajeev Khandelwal, host of Sony TV's Tum Ho Naa, along with India's Best Dancer Season 5 judges Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi and Geeta Kapur, shared heartfelt messages expressing gratitude towards their mentors and the lessons they continue to carry with them.

Guru Purnima 2026: Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur and Rajeev Khandelwal honour the mentors who shaped their journeys

Rajeev Khandelwal credits his parents as his first gurus

Rajeev Khandelwal described Guru Purnima as a reminder that learning is a lifelong journey and said his parents have been his greatest teachers: "Guru Purnima is a beautiful, humbling reminder that learning never stops, and that our truest guides are often the ones closest to us. My parents have been my very first gurus. Long before we step out into the world, they shape the way we think, and the values we live by."

The actor and host added that throughout life, mentors can come in many forms, including teachers, directors, colleagues, friends and even strangers. He also said interacting with contestants on Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar has been an enriching experience. He said, "Listening to their journeys has given me new perspectives and reminded me that every person we meet has something valuable to teach us. I've realised that our greatest gurus often come in the most unassuming forms."

Karisma Kapoor reflects on lessons from cinema legends

Karisma Kapoor said growing up in a film family gave her the opportunity to learn from some of the industry's finest artists. She said, "Growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema, and working with legendary masters on set, I learned early on, that a true Guru doesn't just teach you steps, they teach you how to own the stage with your soul."

The actress said watching contestants on India's Best Dancer Season 5 reminds her of those valuable lessons and expressed hope that the same guidance can be passed on to the new generation of performers.

Jaaved Jaaferi says a true guru helps you find your voice

Actor and dancer Jaaved Jaaferi reflected on his decades-long journey in dance and the importance of mentors in shaping an artist. Jaaved asserted, "For me, dance has always been about freedom, rhythm and finding your own voice. I've realized that a real Guru sheds away your inhibitions and unleashes your truest self."

He also paid tribute to the choreographers associated with India's Best Dancer Season 5 for mentoring aspiring dancers.

Geeta Kapur remembers mentor Farah Khan

Geeta Kapur, affectionately known as 'Geeta Maa', credited filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan for teaching her the essence of mentorship. She said, "They call me 'Maa' on the show, but everything I know about mentorship comes from the giants on whose shoulders I stand, especially my mentor, Farah Khan, who taught me how to nurture talent with tough love and an open heart."

She described India's Best Dancer Season 5 as a place where young talent is nurtured with discipline, belief and encouragement: "This Guru Purnima, I pray that we continue to guide our contestants with the same warmth, strict discipline, and blessings that our gurus showered upon us."

As Guru Purnima celebrates the bond between teachers and their students, the four celebrities highlighted how guidance, mentorship and lifelong learning continue to influence both their personal and professional lives.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and other stars from Sony TV share heartfelt messages on Maharashtra Day 2026

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