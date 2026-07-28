Sara Ali Khan continued one of her most cherished traditions during her latest visit to the national capital by offering prayers at Delhi's revered Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Known for making a spiritual stop at the Sikh shrine whenever she is in the city, Sara once again paid a visit on Monday night, accompanied by her close friend Sara Vaisoha.

Sara Ali Khan continues her Delhi tradition with visit to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

The actress was spotted arriving at the gurdwara in a simple yet elegant look. Sara and her friend coordinated their outfits in white shirts paired with blue denim jeans. Following the customs observed at the holy shrine, both covered their heads with scarves as a mark of respect before entering the premises to seek blessings.

Before heading to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Sara attended designer Kunal Rawal's fashion presentation at the ongoing India Couture Week, held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. The actress made a stylish appearance at the event before switching to a more understated look for her spiritual visit later in the evening.

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On the work front, Sara was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film serves as a follow-up to the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The earlier film was a contemporary remake of the 1978 classic of the same name and also featured Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role.

Sara is now gearing up for her next release, Udta Teer, a spy comedy that reunites her with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Akash A. Kaushik, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. While the makers have kept most details about the project under wraps, the film is currently slated to arrive in theatres on September 11, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming entertainer.

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