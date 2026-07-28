Sunny Deol gets TEARY-EYED at trailer launch as Rajkumar Santoshi reveals Batwara 1947 was the LAST film Dharmendra watched: “He said, ‘Yeh picture bahut chalegi'”

Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, lyricist Javed Akhtar, writer Asghar Wajahat and producer Aparna Purohit attended the trailer launch of Batwara 1947 in Mumbai. Rajkumar Santoshi began by sharing a fascinating trivia about his father, P L Santoshi, whose film Shehnai released on Independence Day. He also spoke about the late veteran actor Dharmendra’s connection to Batwara 1947.

Sunny Deol gets TEARY-EYED at trailer launch as Rajkumar Santoshi reveals Batwara 1947 was the LAST film Dharmendra watched: “He said, ‘Yeh picture bahut chalegi'”

Rajkumar Santoshi began by saying, “On August 15, 1947, my father’s film Shehnai had released. It was the only film which got released that day in the country. It was a very successful film. One of its songs is popular even today, ‘Aana Meri Jaan Meri Jaan Sunday Ke Sunday’! And now Batwara 1947 is also releasing on August 15.”

He then added, “Another thing that I must also talk about is that Dharam ji ki blessings bahut hai iss film mein. He heard the narration and got very emotional. He was teary-eyed (after hearing it). Unhone bahut aashirwad diya. And the last film that Dharam ji saw in his life was Batwara 1947. He told me, ‘Raj, yeh picture bahut chalegi. Bahut accha kaam kiya aap logon ne’. I am grateful and I thank Dharam ji today.”

Sunny Deol had tears in his eyes on hearing this statement of Rajkumar Santoshi. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025.

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At a later point, Shabana Azmi remarked, “My last film before this was with Dharam ji, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). And my upcoming film is with Sunny and Karan (smiles). Now, I can also do a film with Abhay Deol. Meanwhile, you guys please tell Bobby sir ki woh bhi mere saath film karne ko tayyar ho jaaye!”

Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and releases in cinemas on August 14.

Also Read: 25 Years of Gadar: Here’s why Vinod Khanna was mentioned under ‘Special Acknowledgments’; shoot of Sunny Deol-starrer faced protests, stone-pelting, police lathi-charge

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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