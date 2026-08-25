Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 teaser has arrived, and the first glimpse makes one thing clear, the film is looking to present the actor in a distinctly commercial action avatar. While the teaser is designed to introduce the film's world, it also carefully places Hashmi at the centre of the conversation. Here are five things that stand out from the first glimpse.

1. Emraan Hashmi gets the spotlight

Gunmaaster G9 Teaser: 5 things that stand out in Emraan Hashmi’s action-romance

The teaser belongs to Emraan Hashmi. From his introduction to the action sequences, the actor remains the primary focus, giving the campaign an immediately recognisable face. This becomes particularly significant after Awarapan 2. The renewed interest around Hashmi's theatrical pull means audiences are likely to watch Gunmaaster G9 through the prism of what comes next for the actor. The teaser plays into that curiosity by presenting him in an intense, action-oriented avatar while retaining the attitude and screen presence that audiences associate with him.

2. Action is one of the primary hooks

The teaser doesn't hide the film's commercial intent. Action appears to be one of the biggest selling points, with Hashmi getting several moments designed to establish the scale and intensity of his character. There is a clear attempt to make the action look theatrical, with the teaser giving enough glimpses of the stunts, confrontations and larger-than-life moments to establish the film as a big-screen entertainer. At the same time, the makers wisely hold back on revealing too much about the actual story.

The challenge for the campaign going forward will be to continue increasing the scale of the action without taking away from the mystery surrounding the plot.

3. It's a romance too

While the action gets the most immediate attention, Gunmaaster G9 doesn't present itself as a straight actioner. The teaser also establishes a romantic track, with Genelia Deshmukh bringing a softer and more emotional dimension to Emraan Hashmi's otherwise intense world. This is important because the romance gives the film another emotional hook. The glimpses of Emraan and Genelia suggest that their relationship will play a significant role in the narrative, and there appears to be a conscious effort to establish chemistry rather than treating the romantic track as merely a subplot.

That balance between adrenaline and emotion could work in the film's favour. The action can bring audiences into theatres, while the romance gives them a reason to invest in the characters. As the campaign progresses, the chemistry between Emraan and Genelia could become one of the film's key talking points.

4. Genelia Deshmukh adds another dimension

Genelia's presence is one of the elements that immediately separates Gunmaaster G9 from being a conventional solo action vehicle. The teaser gives the audience an early glimpse of her character and, more importantly, begins establishing the dynamic between her and Emraan. There is a noticeable contrast between the high-octane portions featuring Hashmi and the more intimate moments shared by the lead pair. That contrast gives the teaser some tonal variety and indicates that the film isn't going to be all guns, punches and chase sequences.

For Genelia, the film also offers an opportunity to explore a more dramatic space while sharing the screen with Hashmi. If the chemistry seen in the teaser translates into the full film, the romantic track could emerge as an important pillar of the promotional campaign.

5. The music is an earworm

In an Emraan Hashmi film, music has historically been far more than just an additional promotional tool; it has often been part of the actor's cinematic identity. With Himesh Reshammiya composing the music for Gunmaaster G9, there is already an interesting musical expectation attached to the film. The teaser suggests that music will once again be an important part of the film's fabric. Rather than functioning merely as background, the songs appear to complement the romance and emotional beats, creating a musical framework around the story.

The combination of Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya naturally brings back memories of the actor's strong association with chart-topping romantic music. Their collaborations have previously produced songs that became synonymous with Emraan's screen persona, making the expectations around Gunmaaster G9's soundtrack particularly high.

And if the teaser's music is anything to go by, the makers appear to be consciously tapping into that nostalgia while giving it a contemporary treatment. The romantic portions, combined with Himesh's musical sensibility, could give the film a soundtrack-led promotional advantage in the months ahead.

After all, when Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya come together, can a musical hit really be far behind?

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi returns to action with Gunmaaster G9, first glimpse out

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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