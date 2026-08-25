Kangana Ranaut has once again hit back at several celebrities who have recently criticised her remarks. The actor and BJP MP said “Enough is enough” while responding to comments made by Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Rakhi Sawant and Baba Ramdev. She accused them of seeking media attention by commenting on her and said she would only accept criticism from people she considers more successful and respected than herself.

Kangana Ranaut fires back at Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu; says, “First you become as successful as me”

Speaking to the press, Kangana said, “Enough is enough. Every other day, I see people like Ashutosh Rana, who says I bark like a dog, or the likes of Sonu Sood, who says I should learn how to speak. Then there are people like Rakhi Sawant, who make all sorts of remarks about my character, and Taapsee Pannu, who insults my parents, my upbringing, and my background. I have just one message for these people – if you haven’t achieved even one percent of the success I have in life, I am not going to listen to you.”

She further described them as “failed, completely irrelevant people” and alleged that they were using her name for attention. Kangana added, “These are all failed, completely irrelevant people who constantly hurl abuses at me just to get media attention… First, you become as successful as Kangana Ranaut. I will not tolerate these remarks from you people.” She also said, “Main yeh bhaddi tippaniyan nahi sunungi. Yeh bhookhe nange log mujhpe latch on nahi ho sakte. Enough is enough.”

Kangana also addressed Baba Ramdev’s comments about her and said he had “crossed every boundary of decency.” She criticised his remarks about women and said he should reconsider his perspective.

Her latest comments come amid ongoing exchanges with several personalities. Earlier, Ashutosh Rana responded to Kangana’s “Generation gutter” remark by saying, “I believe that a lion roars, an elephant trumpets, and a dog barks. Any living being is identified by its sound.” Sonu Sood, meanwhile, called her remark “inappropriate” and said, “If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said.”

Kangana’s dispute with Taapsee Pannu has also resurfaced. Taapsee had spoken about their differences during a film promotion, while Kangana later called her a “sasti copy” on Instagram and criticised her comments about her upbringing and parents.

The actor also responded to Baba Ramdev’s earlier remarks questioning her background and character. Kangana said, “Baba ji, don’t daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi (I never got scolded by the Supreme Court) for false/fraud efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions. So don’t give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character (My character is far better than yours), no fraud detected here.”

Kangana’s comments follow her earlier criticism of Gen Z, whom she had referred to as “Generation Gutter” while expressing her views on social media.

Also Read : Sasti copy Part 2, 3, 4…: Why Kangana Ranaut vs Taapsee Pannu has become Bollywood’s longest-running unwanted franchise

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