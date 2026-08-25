The first glimpse of Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana, was released digitally today. The preview offers audiences a look at the action-romance and its central characters.

Emraan Hashmi returns to action with Gunmaaster G9, first glimpse out

Produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Deepak Mukut, Gunmaaster G9 brings Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt together again nearly two decades after their first collaboration in 2005. The project also marks another musical association between Hashmi and Reshammiya, with Himesh composing the film’s music.

The teaser introduces viewers to the action-driven setting of Gunmaaster G9 while highlighting the equation between its lead characters. Combining action, romance and music, the film has been positioned as a theatrical entertainer.

For Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the project also marks another collaboration with Himesh Reshammiya following the success of Sanam Teri Kasam.

Producer Deepak Mukut said, “With the teaser of Gunmaaster G9 we have kickstarted the film’s promotional campaign. This will build anticipation for the film as the teaser has all the ingredients that make Gunmaaster G9 a big screen experience.”

Director Aditya Datt added, “Gunmaaster G9 is a film which will see Emraan Hashmi leaves no stone unturned in protecting the love of his life from everything that threatens her. The film combines action, romance and music to give all Emraan Hashmi fans a complete entertainer.”

Emraan Hashmi said, “Adi and I have worked together in the past and we share a wonderful relationship as creative collaborators. We get each other intrinsically and when we are on set, we bring out the best in each other. I play Eshwar in the film— an ordinary dairy farm owner who is willing to go to any lengths for his beloved!”

The film also introduces Abhishek Singh and features Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, directed by Aditya Datt. Gunmaaster G9 is a SRE Studio LLP production

Also Read : Three Big Hindi Films, One Big Day: Gunmaaster G9, The Vvaan and Haiwaan trailers/teasers arrive tomorrow

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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