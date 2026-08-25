Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered her late father, Ashok Chopra, on what would have been his 76th birth anniversary. The actress marked the occasion with an emotional post on Instagram Stories, sharing a glimpse of her father and reflecting the lasting bond they shared.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers late father Ashok Chopra on his 76th birth anniversary

Priyanka posted an old photograph of Ashok Chopra, in which he could be seen smiling at the camera. Along with the throwback picture, she wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday, Papa.” The brief message highlighted the personal significance of the day for the actress, who has often spoken about her relationship with her father and the memories they created together.

Over the years, Priyanka has continued to remember Ashok through old photographs, interviews and personal gestures. Her connection with him is also represented through a tattoo on her wrist that reads “Daddy’s lil girl” in her father’s handwriting. The tattoo has remained one of the actress’s most personal reminders of their relationship.

The phrase also became part of Priyanka’s wedding celebrations with singer-actor Nick Jonas. According to the report, she had the words embroidered onto her wedding veil, making her father’s memory a part of an important milestone in her life.

Priyanka has previously spoken about missing her father and the moments she wishes she could revisit. During an earlier interview, when asked which phase of her life she would like to return to, she reportedly chose a time when she could be with her father again.

Meanwhile, Priyanka continues to have several projects lined up in both Indian and international cinema. She will next appear in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu and features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

She is also set to star in Amri, based on Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil, alongside actors including Anjali Sivaraman, Emily Watson, Jaideep Ahlawat, Krisztián Csákvári, Anjana Vasan and Jim Sarbh. In Hollywood, Priyanka will feature in the comedy Judgement Day, which stars Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall and Michael Pena, among others.

As she continues her work across industries, Priyanka’s latest birthday tribute once again shows that her father’s memory remains an important part of her life.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest photo dump is all about family, travel and daughter Malti: “Home for a minute”

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