Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, was released in theatres on August 14, 2026, and is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film is talked about for its themes of humanity, love and harmony amid one of the darkest chapters in the history of the subcontinent.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Santoshi to hold special screening of Batwara 1947 for spiritual leaders from diverse faiths

Rajkumar Santoshi is now set to host a special screening of Batwara 1947 in Mumbai, which will be attended by prominent spiritual and faith leaders representing diverse communities. The gathering will bring the representatives together to watch the film and discuss its themes of humanity, love and harmony.

The special screening will be attended by Maharishi Bhrigu Pithadhishwar Mahamandleshwar Shri Guruji Goswami Sushil Giri Ji Maharaj (National Convenor, Bhartiya Sarva Dharma Sansad), Yoga Manishi Acharya Shri Vivek Muni Ji Maharaj (Founder President, Acharya Sushil Muni Mission), Father Norbert Herman SVD (Director, Inter Faith Dialogue, Catholic Archbishop of Delhi), Paramjeet Singh Chandhok Ji (Chief Advisor of DSGC), Allama Bunai Hasani (National Secretary General of All India Ulama Board), Maulana Naushad Ahmad Siddiqui (President, Imamul Hind Foundation), Ven. Bhante Purn... (Buddhist Monk | Dhamma Traveller | B.A. & M.A. in Pāli, University of Mumbai | Social, Religious, Educational & Humanitarian Worker | President, Pāli Language Students’ Union | Member, Mumbai Bhikkhu Sangha), and Mufti Ziyayee Hazrat, a prominent Mumbai-based Islamic scholar, the Chief Mufti of Mumbai, and the Chairman of the International Sufi Caravan and the Islamic Council of India.

Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast comprising Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film also marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol nearly three decades after their previous collaborations.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics.

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