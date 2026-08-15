EXCLUSIVE: Arjan Bajwa speaks on personal freedom to mark 80th Independence Day; says choosing your own path is an “act of courage and liberation”

Actor Arjan Bajwa has reflected on the meaning of independence, saying that personal freedom is closely linked to having the courage to make choices that may not always be understood by others. In a conversation on Independence Day, the actor spoke about taking unconventional decisions, dealing with criticism and remembering the sacrifices that made India's freedom possible.

EXCLUSIVE: Arjan Bajwa speaks on personal freedom to mark 80th Independence Day; says choosing your own path is an “act of courage and liberation”

Bajwa, known for films including Rustom, Fashion, Kabir Singh and Tamil film Bigil, as well as projects such as State of Siege: 26/11 and Demon Hunters, said choosing a different path can require considerable courage, particularly when it means going against what is expected. “To choose one's own path is, anyways, an act of courage because you are not following the herd and are trying to do something different,” he said.

According to Bajwa, unconventional choices can initially make a person appear out of place. However, he believes people's perception can change when they understand the reasons behind those decisions. “Maybe initially, people look at you as a black sheep or someone who's against the tide,” he said.

The actor added that standing by a decision can eventually inspire others to reconsider their own choices. “When one has chosen it for a good reason, the same people will follow you and call your act of choosing your path an act of courage and confidence,” Bajwa said.

Arjan Bajwa on moments of personal freedom

Bajwa said he has experienced situations in his own life where making a difficult choice or refusing to follow expectations gave him a sense of liberation. “Yes, of course, there have been many moments in my life where taking a strong decision, choosing a certain path, or even saying no when you are obligated to say yes has felt like an act of courage and liberation,” he said.

The actor was also asked about an Indian who has inspired him the most. While he acknowledged that India's history is filled with people from different fields who have influenced generations, he chose freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the context of Independence Day. “India is such a great country that people from different walks of life have been inspirations for generations, so it's really difficult to pinpoint one person,” Bajwa said.

“But while I say that, since it is the month of Independence of India, I would say a heroic figure like Bhagat Singh has been an inspiration for our country and generations,” he added.

Arjan Bajwa remembers Bhagat Singh's sacrifice

For Bajwa, one of the most striking aspects of Bhagat Singh's story is the young age at which he chose to dedicate his life to India's freedom struggle. “A youngster making up his mind strongly and sacrificing his life for the country so that we deserve a better future and live with freedom and harmony is not an easy job or a regular person's state of mind,” he said.

The actor believes that remembering the sacrifices made by earlier generations is important to ensure that the freedoms enjoyed today are not taken for granted. While acknowledging that a single message cannot guarantee such awareness, he said remembering the cost of freedom is an important starting point. “Only if one message was enough for people to not take freedom for granted was possible,” Bajwa said.

He concluded by emphasising that the freedoms people experience today came after years of sacrifice and struggle. “What we have has been the result of a lot of blood, sweat, and struggle of our ancestors. So, let's keep their sacrifice in mind and not take every day, each moment of happiness, freedom, and positivity for granted in our lives,” Arjan said.

Also Read: Arjan Bajwa praises Hong Kong cinematographer Tony Cheung after Demon Hunters success: “I really look forward to working with him again”

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