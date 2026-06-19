The actor talked about his first international project, working with a celebrated Hong Kong crew, and the overwhelming response to the Taiwanese action-comedy.

Actor Arjan Bajwa is enjoying a new chapter in his career with Demon Hunters, his first international film project. The Taiwanese action-comedy, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar, has not only introduced him to global audiences but also given him the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most respected talents in Asian cinema.

Arjan Bajwa praises Hong Kong cinematographer Tony Cheung after Demon Hunters success: “I really look forward to working with him again”

Among those who left a lasting impression on the actor was acclaimed Hong Kong cinematographer Tony Cheung. Reflecting on his experience of working with the award-winning director of photography, Arjan described him as one of the key pillars behind the film’s visual and technical execution.

Sharing his admiration for Cheung, Arjan said, “He is an award-winning DOP, one of the biggest cinematographers of Hong Kong. He has done about 50 films as DOP. The best part I learned about him while working with him was that he was way too quick; before you could even turn your face and look the other side, he would've changed the lighting angle.”

The actor also credited Cheung for playing a crucial role in handling the film’s extensive visual effects and action sequences. “Plus, they are just bothered about their filmmaking; they do not waste any time on any other thing. He has been a big support in the filmmaking of Demon Hunters because there are 600 VFX shots and he was instrumental in the setting up the best version they appear on screen. He was instrumental in a lot of action sequences that were a part of the film, so I am really glad that I worked with him in my first international project,” he added.

Arjan further revealed that Cheung’s support extended beyond filmmaking, especially as he navigated language barriers while working on a foreign production. “I was a foreign actor, and he made me feel absolutely comfortable, especially when I struggled with Mandarin, which was spoken on the sets. He was patient with a lot of things, and I really look forward to working with him in another production very soon."

Meanwhile, the actor is delighted with the response Demon Hunters has been receiving since its release. Speaking about the film’s growing reach, he said, “It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar, and we are going to have a release in North America, Russia, Hong Kong, and the UAE in the coming months.” For Arjan, the project also fulfilled a long-held dream of performing the kind of action-comedy popularized by martial arts legends. “It has been an excellent experience working on Demon Hunters because we all grew up watching Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee films, so that kind of action, comedy, and comical sequence that we saw Jackie do, I got a chance to perform all of them myself. I am talking to a couple of more productions in Taiwan for the next projects; hopefully, it should be announced very soon,” Arjan ended.

With Demon Hunters continuing to expand its global footprint, Arjan Bajwa’s successful international debut appears to have opened the door to more opportunities beyond Indian cinema.

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar reunites with Arjan Bajwa for scandal-driven drama The Wives

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