Dia Mirza urges government to protect Elephant corridors, ensure their ‘right of passage’: “Protecting elephants is no longer just about protecting forests”

Dia Mirza has called on the government to take stronger measures to protect elephant corridors and ensure the safe movement of elephants across their natural habitats. The actor made the appeal while marking World Elephant Day, observed annually on August 12 to raise awareness about the challenges faced by elephants around the world.

Dia Mirza urges government to protect Elephant corridors, ensure their ‘right of passage’: “Protecting elephants is no longer just about protecting forests”

Sharing a video on Instagram, Dia highlighted that elephant conservation cannot be restricted to forests and protected wildlife areas. She explained that elephants have historically travelled through a range of landscapes, including rivers, grasslands, farms and forests, while searching for food and water, finding mates and raising their young.

The actor stressed the importance of keeping these landscapes connected so elephants can move safely between different habitats. Describing this as their "right of passage", Dia called for collective efforts from governments, businesses, local communities and conservation organisations to protect these vital routes.

In the video, Dia said, "When we think about protecting elephants, we often picture dense forests and protected areas. But what if I told you that the future of elephants depends just as much on the landscapes beyond these forests? Elephants are among the world's greatest travelers. For thousands of years, they followed ancient pathways across rivers, grasslands, farms and forests, searching for food, for water, finding mates, raising their young and maintaining healthy populations through genetic exchange."

She further pointed out how expanding roads, railways, settlements, mines and fragmented habitats are disrupting these traditional routes. "But today, these ancient routes are disappearing. Expanding roads, railways, settlements, mines, fragmented habitats are breaking landscapes into isolated islands. Elephants are forced into smaller spaces, increasing conflict with people and threatening their long-term survival," she said.

Dia added that protecting elephants now requires a focus on connectivity alongside forest conservation. "Science is now unequivocal. Protecting elephants is no longer just about protecting forests. It's about protecting connectivity," she said.

She also highlighted the work of Wildlife Trust of India through its Right of Passage initiative, which aims to identify, secure and restore critical elephant corridors in collaboration with governments, communities and other partners.

In her caption, Dia wrote, "Happy #WorldElephantDay The Asian Elephant is also India's National Heritage Animal. For decades @wildlifetrustofindia has been working to secure a future where elephants can roam freely and safely. Do consider contributing to their efforts to protect elephants and ensure their #RightOfPassage. Every contribution, big or small, can make a meaningful difference. Together, let's stand for India's elephants, our heritage, our shared responsibility#ForeverWild #SDGs ForPeopleForPlanet."

Also Read : Operation Safed Sagar cast to join The Great Indian Kapil Show for special Independence Day episode on August 15

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