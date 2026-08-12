The actress said exercise has helped her cope with grief, anxiety and several difficult experiences, including family losses and separation from her children.

Celina Jaitly questions why her workout routine became part of divorce proceedings: “Imagine having to defend weightlifting in court”

Celina Jaitly has opened up about an unusual aspect of her ongoing divorce proceedings, revealing that her daily workout routine was questioned during the legal process. In a recent Instagram post, Jaitly shared a picture from the gym and explained why exercise and discipline have remained important to her while dealing with several difficult personal circumstances.

Celina Jaitly questions why her workout routine became part of divorce proceedings: “Imagine having to defend weightlifting in court”

Jaitly wrote, “Imagine having to defend weightlifting in court,” while revealing that her habit of spending around one and a half hours a day working out had been raised during the proceedings. For the actor, however, exercise has never been limited to maintaining physical fitness. She described the gym as one of the few constants that helped her deal with grief, fear, anger and anxiety.

Reflecting on what her body and mind have experienced, Jaitly referred to giving birth to two sets of twins, undergoing twin C-sections and suffering dance-related injuries. She also spoke about the loss of one of her children, the deaths of both her parents, the crisis involving her family and her reported separation from her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

According to Jaitly, working out provided her with an outlet as she tried to rebuild herself amid uncertainty. She also connected her commitment to discipline with the values taught to her by her father, whom she described as a soldier.

Questioning whether dedicating time to fitness could genuinely be considered wrong, Jaitly asked, “Was it really wrong for me to lift weights for one and a half hours a day?” She added that showing up for herself through sport and exercise represented discipline and accountability, qualities she considers important when setting an example for children.

Jaitly married Austrian national Peter Haag, and the couple welcomed twins in 2012. They had another set of twins in 2017, though one of the children died due to health complications.

In 2025, Jaitly filed a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act against Haag. Mumbai Police later registered an FIR based on her allegations, including cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and sustained harassment. The allegations remain subject to legal proceedings.

Also Read : Celina Jaitly recalls studying in 13 schools, backs students amid NEET protest: “Even the biggest wars eventually end in dialogue”

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