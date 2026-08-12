Kuku TV has launched Sabse Bada Dramebaaz, India’s first acting reality microdrama, co-presented with Meesho and powered by Tinder. The show blends reality television with a vertical, mobile-first microdrama format across 50 episodes of approximately two minutes each.

Kuku TV launches Sabse Bada Dramebaaz, India’s first acting reality microdrama; Rakesh Bedi, Jannat Zubair and Prince Narula become super judges

The show is built around a nationwide talent hunt to discover new acting talent. The competition received over 2,000 audition entries through social media, along with audience votes from across the country.

The 100 most-voted entries advanced to the next stage, from which 11 finalists were selected by Kuku TV’s microdrama actors Eshaanya Maheshwari and Siddharth Sharma. The 12th finalist earned a wildcard entry through the Meesho Creator Club.

The competition then moved to Mumbai, where the Top 12 contestants competed across four offline rounds in front of a live audience and a judging panel comprising actor Rakesh Bedi and actors Jannat Zubair and Prince Narula. Sabse Bada Dramebaaz marks the trio’s first association with a microdrama, with Narula and Zubair also stepping into performances during the show.

Speaking about the show, Rakesh Bedi said, “I am not just a Super Judge on the show, but also a super fan of Kuku TV. Giving talented performers from across India a platform resonates deeply with me, and I am delighted to be part of this initiative.”

Jannat Zubair said, “From facing rejections at auditions as a six-year-old to becoming India’s youngest judge at 24 on my first acting reality show, this journey has been truly special. I am delighted to be part of a microdrama that is first of its kind.”

Prince Narula said, “What I really liked about the concept is that Kuku TV is giving common people a real chance to showcase their talent. Having faced the challenges of entering the industry as a newcomer myself, I know how much an opportunity like this can mean.”

The show brings together romance, action, comedy, suspense and drama with the format of a reality competition.

The first three rounds of the competition, spanning nearly 30 episodes, are streaming on the Kuku TV app, with the grand finale releasing on August 15, 2026. At the end of the competition, two winners, one male and one female, will each receive a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakhs and the opportunity to play lead roles in upcoming Kuku TV microdramas.

Commenting on the launch, Sachin Singh, Head of Kuku TV, said, “At Kuku TV, creator empowerment, content innovation, and audience entertainment are at the heart of what we do. We have built an ecosystem that empowers more than 50,000 creators, while continuing to take bold bets on new content experiences for microdrama, informed by our understanding of audiences and powered by our AI storytelling stack. Sabse Bada Dramebaaz brings these strengths together. We are also excited to bring Meesho and Tinder, two of India’s leading new-age brands, together for this first-of-its-kind format.”

Speaking about the partnership, Nikita Dawda, General Manager, Content Commerce, Meesho, said, “Creators today are shaping how millions of people discover products, ideas and culture, making the creator economy one of the most exciting shifts shaping India. At Meesho, we’ve seen this first-hand through our community of over 5 lakh creators across Bharat, where the Meesho Creator Club is helping creators access the right opportunities to grow and reach new audiences. We’re excited to partner with Kuku TV to nurture the next generation of creators and aspiring actors through this initiative, giving them a platform to showcase their talent and take the next step in their creative journey. As more creators embrace new formats, we believe this is just the beginning of what India’s creator ecosystem can achieve.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Daniel Kim, SVP, Tinder Asia, Match Group, said, “At Tinder, our mission is to create meaningful connections for every single person worldwide, and that begins with creating opportunities for people to express themselves and discover new possibilities. Sabse Bada Dramebaaz celebrates that spirit, with young people putting themselves out there and taking a chance on something they believe in. After partnering with Kuku TV on the microdrama Right Match, we are excited to continue our association through a fresh entertainment format that celebrates self-expression and new possibilities.”

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