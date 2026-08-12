Sunny Deol says, “What Haqeeqat was to my father, Border is to me” ahead of Border 2 premiere on Zee Cinema

Sunny Deol has described Border as a deeply personal part of his journey, drawing a connection between the film and his father Dharmendra’s association with the war drama Haqeeqat. For the actor, the Border franchise represents more than stories of war and patriotism it carries forward a legacy of honouring the courage and sacrifice of India’s armed forces.

Sunny Deol says, “What Haqeeqat was to my father, Border is to me” ahead of Border 2 premiere on Zee Cinema

Reflecting on the significance of Border 2, Deol said, “What Haqeeqat was to my father, Border is to me. Border 2 is about celebrating our armed forces, remembering their courage and sacrifice and to honour their bravery and commitment. This isn't just a film premiering on the 15th of August. It's a reminder going out to every household of what that date actually means for us, and what it still asks of us.”

His comparison with Haqeeqat highlights the personal significance the Border series holds for him. While his father was associated with a film that depicted the realities and sacrifices of soldiers, Sunny Deol sees Border and its upcoming sequel as part of his own connection to stories about the armed forces.

With Border 2 set to premiere on Independence Day, the film is positioned as a tribute to the soldiers whose courage and commitment continue to shape the nation's history. The sequel aims to bring stories of bravery, sacrifice and duty to audiences while reminding viewers of the significance of August 15.

The film will premiere on Zee Cinema on August 15 at 7:30 PM, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations across the country. Through its focus on the armed forces, Border 2 seeks to continue the legacy associated with the original film while placing renewed attention on the sacrifices made by soldiers serving on the frontlines.

For Sunny Deol, the release also marks the continuation of a legacy that connects generations through stories of valour, duty and national service.

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