Celina Jaitly voiced support for students amid the NEET protest, urging dialogue and education reforms while reflecting on her own schooling experiences.

Actor Celina Jaitly has joined the growing list of celebrities speaking about the ongoing NEET protest, calling for meaningful dialogue and long-term reforms in India's education system. In a heartfelt social media post, the actor said the country's future depends on conversations rather than confrontation.

Celina Jaitly recalls studying in 13 schools, backs students amid NEET protest: “Even the biggest wars eventually end in dialogue”

Sharing a lengthy note, Celina wrote, "The future of our nation deserves conversation, not confrontation." She added that the challenges facing India's education system have existed for decades and cannot be attributed to any one government or political party.

"The challenges facing India's education system did not begin yesterday, nor do they belong to any one government or political party. They have existed for decades. The time has come to rebuild an education system where every child has an equal opportunity to succeed," she wrote.

Celina Jaitly recalls growing up in small towns

Reflecting on her childhood, Celina shared that she studied in 13 different schools across Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Assam, with many of them being government schools.

She recalled that her parents ensured she received a quality education at home, but her school experience was often difficult. According to the actor, there were times when schools lacked basic infrastructure, teachers were unavailable for entire subjects, and some teachers allegedly expected students to attend paid coaching sessions at their homes instead of teaching in classrooms.

Celina also revealed that there came a point when her parents could not afford the high donations sought by some universities, saying it may have changed the course of her own journey. Despite that, she expressed gratitude for everything she has achieved.

Calls for dialogue and education reforms

The actor said her experiences have helped her understand the concerns of students protesting today. She acknowledged that peaceful protests emerge when dialogue fails but stressed that discussions remain the best way to resolve issues.

"Peaceful protest happens when dialogue fails. But even the biggest wars eventually end in dialogue. So why wait? Let us choose dialogue now," she wrote.

Concluding her note, Celina described children as India's greatest strength, writing, "India's greatest resource has never been its minerals or its markets. It has always been its children."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina's statement comes amid the ongoing nationwide debate over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for reforms in the education system. Several members of the film industry have expressed their views on the issue in recent days, with many calling for accountability, peaceful dialogue and systemic changes.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly shares emotional throwback video with sons amid divorce case: “Trauma did not build me, it broke me”

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