The folk-horror feature, which premiered at IFFR and travelled to international genre festivals, stars Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani and Siddharth Shaw.

The makers of Bokshi have unveiled a new poster of Bhargav Saikia’s folk-horror feature, offering another glimpse into the atmospheric world of the upcoming film. Following its journey across international film festivals, the film is now set to arrive in Indian theatres on October 9, 2026.

Bokshi new poster unveiled as Bhargav Saikia directorial gears up for October 9 theatrical release

Produced independently by Lorien Motion Pictures, Bokshi marks Saikia’s feature directorial debut. The new poster further builds curiosity around the film’s mythology-driven narrative and psychological horror elements, while highlighting the unsettling world that lies at the heart of the story.

The film had its World Premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in 2025 and subsequently travelled to several prominent international genre film festivals. It was the only Indian feature showcased at the 2025 editions of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Spain, the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland and SXSW Sydney in Australia.

Speaking about the theatrical release of the film, director and producer Bhargav Saikia said, "We are thrilled to bring Bokshi to our home audiences after an exciting 2025 festival tour, including screenings at iconic festivals like Rotterdam (IFFR) and Sitges. Crafted specifically for young audiences, Bokshi is a horror film made to be experienced on the big screen."

Written by debutant Harsh Vaibhav, Bokshi follows Anahita, a troubled teenager who embarks on a school trek to a remote prehistoric site. Her journey takes an unsettling turn when she discovers connections between the location and an ancient legend, gradually blurring the boundaries between mythology and reality. Harsh Vaibhav, who also serves as executive producer, said, "Bokshi is a fearless story about power, belief, and the narratives that shape us. We can't wait for audiences to experience its world in theatres this October."

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The film features Prasanna Bisht, Mansi Multani and Siddharth Shaw in pivotal roles, with Shernaz Patel lending her voice to the titular character. A multilingual project, Bokshi incorporates Hindi, English and Nepali, along with Boksirit, a fictional language created specifically for the film by Dutch linguist Jan van Steenbergen.

The film was shot extensively in the forests of Sikkim over 80 days and relies substantially on practical effects rather than extensive VFX or CGI. The setting plays an important role in creating the film’s atmosphere of mystery and psychological dread.

Recalling one unusual incident from the shoot, Saikia said, "Filming in the dense forests of Sikkim brought incredible experiences and adventures, including an unexpected visit from a baby bear at one of our shooting spots. Thanks to the amazing local villagers, who safely alerted and guided the bear away using drums and thalis, we were able to continue shooting safely. Their seamless coexistence with the surrounding wildlife was truly inspiring and unforgettable."

Bokshi features cinematography by A. Vasanth and debutant Siddharth Sivasankaran, editing by Himanshu Saikia, sound design by Dhiman Karmakar and music by Advait Nemlekar. The Indian theatrical distribution is being handled by Sethumadhavan Napan.

With its new poster now unveiled, Bokshi is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 9, 2026.

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