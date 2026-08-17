Abishek S. Vyas speaks on leaving Netflix, Disney and other media giants to build AVS Studios: “I had my own vision”

After years of working with major names in the global media and entertainment industry, Abishek S. Vyas has taken a different path by stepping away from the corporate world to build his own production venture, AVS Studios. Vyas has previously been associated with companies and platforms including Netflix, Disney, Zee Studios and Viacom18. While these experiences gave him an understanding of how large media organisations operate, he eventually felt the need to develop something of his own.

Abishek S. Vyas speaks on leaving Netflix, Disney and other media giants to build AVS Studios: “I had my own vision”

Speaking about the decision, Vyas said, “The corporate world gave me a masterclass in scale, in process, in understanding what audiences across the world actually respond to. But there comes a point where you realise you're building someone else's vision. And I had my own. Sometimes you have to build the future you believe in, even if that means starting from scratch.”

For Vyas, the decision to leave an established career was not simply about moving away from corporate life. It was about creating a studio based on the kind of stories he believes can connect with audiences in India and beyond.

Abishek S. Vyas on building AVS Studios

Vyas sees an opportunity for Indian stories to have a stronger presence in the global entertainment landscape. His years within major media companies allowed him to observe how audiences respond to content across different markets and what enables a story to travel beyond its original cultural setting.

That experience now forms part of the thinking behind AVS Studios. The venture aims to develop stories rooted in India while keeping their appeal relevant to audiences beyond the country.

Rather than treating global reach as an additional goal, Vyas wants it to be part of the creative process from the beginning. His experience across different media organisations has given him an understanding of the scale, systems and audience behaviour required to build entertainment projects for a wider market.

The move also marks a significant shift from working within established studios to building an independent creative company. For Vyas, that comes with its own challenges, but also gives him greater control over the vision and projects he wants to pursue.

Also Read: “Obsession changed how we think about making films,” says producer Abishek S Vyas

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