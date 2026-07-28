Ahead of Tax Department Story, the actress says she wants to portray characters that drive the narrative and resonate with audiences.

Barkha Singh says she is consciously looking to take on more layered and impactful roles as she continues to evolve as an actor. After winning audiences over with performances in feel-good dramas and coming-of-age stories, the actress is now exploring more character-driven narratives, with her upcoming project Tax Department Story marking another step in that direction.

Barkha Singh opens up about choosing meaningful roles; names Kiran Rao, Prosit Roy, and Avinash Arun on her dream director list

In the crime thriller, Barkha will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, a character she describes as one that aligns with the kind of stories she hopes to be associated with in the future.

Speaking about her evolving career choices, Barkha shared that portraying an IRS officer has reaffirmed her desire to play characters that contribute meaningfully to the narrative. "I'm really excited to be playing an IRS officer in Tax Department Story. My goal is to explore characters that have a meaningful impact on the story rather than just existing within it. I'm drawn to roles that have a strong voice, reflect the complexities of modern times, and leave the audience with something to think about," said the actress.

Over the last few years, Barkha has gradually expanded her body of work by taking on more varied roles. After becoming a familiar face through romantic dramas and slice-of-life content, she appeared in projects such as Criminal Justice, showcasing a different side of her acting range. With Tax Department Story, she is set to step into a gritty crime drama, presenting audiences with a new on-screen avatar.

Apart from discussing the type of roles she wishes to pursue, Barkha also revealed the filmmakers she hopes to collaborate with in the future. She went on add, "As for my wishlist, I'd love the opportunity to work with Kiran Rao after Laapataa Ladies, Prosit Roy for the kind of atmospheric storytelling seen in Raakh, and Avinash Arun, whose work on Paatal Lok I really admired. They each bring a unique perspective to storytelling, and collaborating with them would be a dream."

While details about Tax Department Story remain under wraps, the series is expected to feature Barkha in one of her most challenging roles to date. Her portrayal of an IRS officer marks a departure from the characters she has previously played, reflecting her intention to diversify her filmography with projects across genres.

With Tax Department Story in the pipeline and a growing interest in performance-oriented roles, Barkha Singh appears focused on building a career centered on stories that offer both creative challenges and memorable characters.

Also Read: Bhai Tera Star Hai cast revealed: Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh and others join Raghav Juyal-led comedy

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