Aditya Dhar teases wife Yami Gautam over Nayyi Navelli poster; says, “So this is what i married into”

Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions have unveiled the motion poster of Nayyi Navelli, an upcoming fantasy family entertainer starring Yami Gautam in the lead. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film is set to release in cinemas nationwide on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

Aditya Dhar teases wife Yami Gautam over Nayyi Navelli poster; says, “So this is what i married into”

The motion poster introduces Yami in an unusual avatar, combining the look of a newlywed bride with the eerie presence of a daayan. The intriguing glimpse has sparked curiosity about her character and the film’s supernatural world.

Following the poster’s release, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is also Yami Gautam’s husband, shared it on social media. Adding a playful touch to his post, he teased Yami with a fun caption. Sharing the motion poster, Aditya wrote, “So this is what I married into!! @yamigautam”

Nayyi Navelli is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

The fantasy family entertainer is said to combine unusual situations, family chaos, humour and unexpected twists. With Yami’s distinctive look in the motion poster, the film has already generated curiosity among audiences.

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan and is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.

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More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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