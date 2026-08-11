Ayushmann Khurrana has taken a break from his busy schedule and travelled to Masai Mara with his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. The actor recently shared glimpses of their getaway on social media, giving fans a look at the wildlife, scenic surroundings and experiences from their African holiday.

Ayushmann Khurrana takes off to Masai Mara with wife Tahira Kashyap; shares glimpses of their ‘wild’ getaway

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann posted a carousel capturing different moments from the trip. The actor shared videos of wildlife spotted during their safari, including glimpses of tigers and other animals in their natural surroundings. The holiday also appears to have included plenty of downtime, with Ayushmann sharing moments of the couple enjoying food and drinks during their stay.

Along with the wildlife and travel moments, the actor also offered a glimpse of the warm welcome they received from the local community. The photographs and videos capture Ayushmann and Tahira making the most of their time away from their usual professional commitments. Sharing the carousel on Instagram, Ayushmann kept the caption short and wrote, “A little wild. A little filmy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)



The getaway comes shortly after Ayushmann wrapped up his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya towards the end of July. The film marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and also stars Sharvari. Ayushmann will be seen stepping into the role of Prem for the first time in the film, which is scheduled to release on November 27, 2026.

The actor has also lined up Mupapa, a genre-bending project that marks the first collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures. While details about the film's storyline are currently under wraps, the project adds another different genre to Ayushmann's upcoming slate.

For now, however, the actor appears to be taking time away from the film sets. His Masai Mara posts offer a glimpse of a quieter break with Tahira, with the couple exploring the region's wildlife and spending time together.

Ayushmann has frequently balanced his film commitments with personal interests and social media updates, and his latest holiday post gives fans a look at the actor in a more relaxed setting. As he gears up for the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya later this year, the Masai Mara trip comes as a brief pause before his upcoming projects take centre stage.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap contribute to Assam CM’s relief fund for flood-hit families

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