Milap Zaveri penned an emotional note for Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma as Tera Yaar Hoon Main released in theatres on July 24.

Director Milap Zaveri marked the release of Tera Yaar Hoon Main with an emotional message for debutants Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma. The romantic comedy-drama hit theatres on July 24, and the filmmaker used the occasion to reflect on the journey he shared with the film's lead actors, from its muhurat to its premiere.

Milap Zaveri cheers debutants Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma on Tera Yaar Hoon Main release: “You are already movie stars”

Sharing a collage featuring photographs from the film's launch ceremony and its premiere, Milap expressed his pride in the performances delivered by Aman and Akanksha in their first feature film.

Milap Zaveri praises the lead actors of Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Addressing the two actors directly, Milap wrote that he had directed several established stars over the years but felt a unique sense of pride watching Aman and Akanksha perform across different genres in their debut project. "I've made many films and directed many amazing stars but the joy and pride I feel when I see what both of you have accomplished in emotion, drama, romance, comedy, action and dance in just your first films is unparalleled," he wrote.

The filmmaker also praised their sincerity and dedication, saying he believes no obstacle can stop them from achieving success in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri)

Milap Zaveri says, “Hits and flops are part of the profession” as Tera Yaar Hoon Main releases

Milap also reminded the newcomers that the fate of a film at the box office does not define an actor's journey.

He wrote that "hits, flops, praise, criticism are part and parcel of the profession," adding that what truly matters is that Aman and Akanksha have already achieved what many aspiring actors dream of, seeing themselves on the big screen in a nationwide theatrical release. Calling them "movie stars," he encouraged the duo to enjoy the journey and remain confident about the future.

Ending his message on an optimistic note, Milap said he was honoured to have launched and directed the two actors. He expressed confidence that Tera Yaar Hoon Main is only the beginning of their careers. "Picture Abhi baaki hai mere Yaar," he concluded, adding that while the film is now in cinemas, what matters most to him is that Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma have officially made their big-screen debut.

Released on July 24, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and stars debutant Aman Indra Kumar alongside Akanksha Sharma and Paresh Rawal. The supporting cast includes Supriya Pilgaonkar and Mrinal Deshmukh.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri opens up on releasing Tera Yaar Hoon Main between The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day: “The Odyssey belongs to a completely different genre…”

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