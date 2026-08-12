On August 10, Bollywood Hungama reported that PVR Inox Pictures, the distributors of Batwara 1947, have demanded all the shows in single-screen cinemas. This added to the exhibitors' woes, as Awarapan 2 also releases this Friday, August 14. On top of it, the Batwara 1947 distributors asked for seven shows a day in two-screen theatres, 10 shows in three-screen multiplexes, 12 shows a day in four-screen cinemas and 15 shows a day in five-screen multiplexes. However, as per the latest reports from exhibitors, the demand has now undergone a change.

Batwara 1947’s distributor softens stand, agrees to 50-50 shows with Awarapan 2; Spider-Man’s ‘MINIMUM 2 shows in single-screens’ demand leaves exhibitors worried

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “Earlier, their requirement was that 60% to 70% of the shows should be allotted to Batwara 1947. However, they have now taken note of the exhibitors’ concerns. As a result, they have agreed to a 50-50 showcasing arrangement for both films.”

As per some exhibitors, the 50-50 arrangement will also apply to single-screen cinemas. However, most single-screen theatres across the country are yet to open bookings. One of the rare exceptions is the iconic Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur, which has allotted two shows each to Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947.

Spider-Man adds to exhibitors’ woes

But even as one issue appears to have been resolved, exhibitors are now faced with another challenge. On Tuesday, the distributors of Spider-Man: Brand New Day sent an email to cinemas, asking them to continue playing the film with a substantial number of shows.

A trade source revealed, “In single-screen cinemas, they have asked for a minimum of two shows a day, while in two-screen theatres, the requirement is at least three shows daily. In three-screen cinemas, they have asked exhibitors to allot one full screen, comprising five shows a day, to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In four-screen properties, the demand is for seven to eight shows, including at least one evening and one night show. In five-screen cinemas, they have asked for nine shows, while properties with six screens or more have been asked to allot 11 to 12 shows. They have also specified that at least two screens should be allotted to the film in six-screen plexes.”

The source further said, “Sony’s directive has once again left exhibitors anxious as they are unsure how to divide the shows between the three films. Of course, Sony feels justified in making these demands as Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to remain rock-solid at the box office. It collected around Rs. 9 crores on Tuesday, and it is clear that the film will continue to perform strongly over the Independence Day weekend. But for exhibitors, the challenge will be to divide the available shows in a way that satisfies all three distributors.”

An exhibitor from Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, speaking on the condition of anonymity, sighed, “We always face this problem of doing ‘batwara’ of shows while making sure that none of the distributors is upset with us. We just wonder when this ‘awarapan’ will end.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 show-sharing TUSSLE begins; distributor of Sunny Deol-starrer asks for ALL shows in single-screens; Spider-Man’s rock-steady run complicates the battle

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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